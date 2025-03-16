NZ vs PAK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd T20I – 18/03/2025

Match prediction for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Dunedin.

NZ vs PAK Predictions: Pakistan hope to bounce back after a hammering in the series opener

Pakistan will be desperate to level the series when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I on Tuesday, March 18. The contest will take place at the University Oval in Dunedin, with the action set to begin at 6:45 AM IST.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The University Oval in Dunedin is an excellent venue for batting with short boundaries and flat pitches aiding the batters. The average first innings score at the ground reads 190 from the last four T20 matches. NZ smashed 224 in 20 overs the last time these two teams met in Dunedin.

Head-to-Head Record NZ vs PAK

These two teams have faced each other 45 times in the shorter format. Pakistan have won 23 games while New Zealand have been victorious 20 times. NZ lead the scoreline in the last five encounters by 3-2.

New Zealand

The Blackcaps smashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first game of this series on the back of a strong bowling performance. Kyle Jamieson was magnificent with the new ball, picking three for eight in four overs. Jacob Duffy was also superb, claiming four for 14 as they bowled out the visitors for just 91. Tim Seifert then top-scored with 44 off 29, with NZ chasing down the total with ease. New Zealand are without several of their top stars due to IPL commitments.

Possible XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan

Pakistan, who are also without a few of their top stars, had a disastrous batting performance in the series opener. Their top order couldn’t cope with the Kiwi pacers and they were reduced to 11 for four inside five overs. Khushdil Shah was the top scorer with 32 while no other batter touched the 20-run mark. Led by Salman Agha, Pakistan will be hoping for a better outing in Dunedin.

Possible XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

Where to Watch NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match.

For Indian viewers, the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming can be accessed on FanCode and Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on Ten Sports while Tapmad app provides live streaming.

New Zealand can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ.

Toss Prediction

The pitches in Dunedin are good for batting and should remain the same. With rain likely to be a factor, chasing would be a much better option. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast for this game doesn’t look promising. There’s over an 80% chance of precipitation on Tuesday morning and around 55% in the afternoon. The humidity will be high at around 70%, along with wind gusts at over 65 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 8 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

The bookmakers have placed New Zealand as heavy favourites ahead of this match with a 71% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Tim Seifert has scored 96 runs in 68 deliveries against Shaheen Afridi in T20 internationals and has been dismissed five times.

