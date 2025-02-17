Match prediction for Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match 1 in Karachi.

Defending champions Pakistan will be eyeing to get off on a winning note

Defending champions and hosts Pakistan will be hoping to get off on a winning note when they lock horns against the Blackcaps in the tournament opener. The high-octane clash is slated to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi with the action scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

The Kiwis have recently dominated Pakistan twice in the ODI tri-series prior to the ICC event. New Zealand first defeated Pakistan in the series opener and then once again outclassed the Men in Green in the summit clash. The Blackcaps will definitely pose a big threat to the hosts and has momentum on their side.

The former NZ skipper has looked in stellar form of late and was the second-highest run-scorer in the recent ODI tri-series averaging at an impressive 112.50. If Williamson manages to stick to the middle, he can play a big knock and help NZ build a foundation for a daunting total.

The left-arm pacer holds the key for Pakistan in big games and he will again shoulder the responsibility of getting breakthroughs and making inroads with the ball. Although Pakistan has a robust pace attack, it is expected that it will be Afridi leading the pack.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

During the tri-series at the National Stadium in Karachi, two distinct types of pitches were used. One favoured the batters, as seen when Pakistan successfully chased a target of 353 against South Africa. The other, which was used for the final, proved more challenging, with Pakistan being dismissed for 242 while New Zealand lost five wickets and required 45 overs to complete their chase.

Based on the prevailing pattern, the pitch is likely to assist the bowlers, providing some grip and bounce, which could make stroke-making more difficult.

PAK vs NZ Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake BC Game Rajabets Pakistan win the match 1.75 1.73 1.75 1.75 1.75 New Zealand win the match 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.05 2.05

Head-to-Head Record PAK vs NZ in ODIs

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the 50-vers format sees Pakistan with a comfortable lead. Out of the 118 matches played, the Men in Green won 61 while New Zealand won 53 games. One match ended in a draw and three games ended without any result.

Pakistan

Opening with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam combines aggression and technical skill. The middle order is also solid with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

Tayyab Tahir and Khushdil Shah provide extra depth, while Faheem Ashraf adds key all-round skills. The pace attack is led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, each bringing a different threat.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand

The opening duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway lays a solid foundation, with Ravindra’s left-handed batting and spin adding versatility.

Kane Williamson’s return brings experience and stability at number three, while Daryl Mitchell anchors the middle order. Tom Latham’s spin-handling and Glenn Phillips’ power-hitting further strengthen the lineup.

In the pace department, Lockie Ferguson’s availability from the first game remains unconfirmed after he injured his hamstring during ILT20 in the first week of February.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.

Where to Watch PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 match

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Live Streaming will be available Myco and Tamasha apps

In England, SKY Sports will cover the telecast and the streaming.

Toss Prediction

At this venue, batting second is often the key to success. Of 77 ODIs played here, teams chasing have won 41 times. Opting to field first can be crucial and both captains will be aware of this when making their decision.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Karachi is expected to be ideal for cricket, with temperatures around 29°C and no forecast of rain on the match day.

Favourites to win the match – Pakistan

The bookmakers have Pakistan as a favourite, heading into the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a 57% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Shaheen Shah Afridi has the knack of picking wickets at crucial junctures. He is an able customer with the new ball but will have a task cut out against Kane Williamson, who has been in fine touch. On the other hand, Williamson averages a neat 44.21 versus left-arm pacers which promises a mouthwatering contest in the offing when the duo comes across each other.

