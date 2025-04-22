News
Ali Raza 17-year-old Peshawar Zalmi four wickets Multan Sultan PSL 2025
psl-2025
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Who is Ali Raza? The 17-year-old Sensation From Peshawar Zalmi Who Bagged a 4-fer Against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Overall, he has snared seven wickets.

Ali Raza 17-year-old Peshawar Zalmi four wickets Multan Sultan PSL 2025

A 17-year-old boy, named Ali Raza, has made the headlines with his recent performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The pace youngster claimed a four-fer against the Multan Sultans as Peshawar Zalmi thrashed them to win the match by 120 runs.

While defending a mammoth total of 227, Raza conceded just 21 runs and dismissed four international batters. He bagged the wickets of his fellow countrymen Kamran Ghulam and Iftikhar Ahmed alongside New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell and Australia’s Ashton Turner. Moreover, the youngster has bowled most of his deliveries above 140 km/h.

Ali Raza in the U-19 World Cup

Previously, he starred in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. He picked up nine wickets in three matches at an impressive economy of 3.20. His heroics also included a four-wicket haul against Australia in the U-19 World Cup semi-final.

Among the four batters he dismissed was Sam Konstas, who had a brilliant Border-Gavaskar Series against India. The young pacer maintained an economy of 3.40 in the semi-final while defending a low total of 179 in 50 overs. However, Pakistan lost the match by one wicket.

ALSO READ:

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025

After starting the 10th edition of the PSL with back-to-back losses, Peshawar Zalmi finally registered their first win on the board against the Multan Sultans. They won the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and opted to bat first. Though their openers fell early, small contributions from the middle-order batters helped Zalmi to put up a huge 227/7 on the scoreboard.

Then, an all-round effort from the bowlers bundled out the Sultans’ batters for just 107 runs. Alongside Raza, Arif Yaqoob also bagged three wickets at an economy of five. Interestingly, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Owen also scalped two wickets in just five deliveries.

Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings by two wickets last night. They will take on the Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 24.

Ali Raza
Multan Sultans
Pakistan
Pakistan Super League 2025
Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2025

