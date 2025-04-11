News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
psl-2025
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Best Karachi Kings Playing XI For PSL 2025: Can David Warner Help The Franchise Beat Playoffs Jinx?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

A new captain will lead the team in PSL 2025.

Karachi Kings clinched their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2020 but have been disappointing on either side of that season. They have failed to reach the playoffs in the last three PSL editions and will be desperate to change that. 

Karachi Kings, led by Shan Masood, won only four matches and lost six times in the previous season, finishing fifth on the table. They have added some new faces through the PSL 2025 draft, including the veteran Aussie David Warner and Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne. 

The Kings have handed the captaincy reins to Warner as they hope for a change of fortunes in the PSL 2025. They will kick off their campaign with a clash against Multan Sultans on April 12. 

As the season is underway, we look at the Karachi Kings squad and key players for PSL 2025. 

New Additions After PSL 2025 Draft 

  • David Warner (Platinum)
  • Adam Milne (Platinum)
  • Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Platinum) 
  • Kane Williamson (Supplementary)
  • Mohammad Nabi (Supplementary)
  • Fawad Ali (Emerging)
  • Riazullah (Emerging)
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karachi Kings (@karachikingsary)

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 2025 

David Warner (c), Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah.

Supplementary: Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Mamoon.

ALSO READ: 

Key players

David Warner 

David Warner has a long list of accomplishments and is one of the greatest ever batters in T20 cricket. He would like to lead Karachi Kings from the front. Warner should open the innings. His overall T20 numbers are ridiculous, having amassed over 12,900 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140. He led Sydney Thunder to the BBL final in December-January, where he was the second leading run-scorer with 405 runs at 45 average. 

Irfan Khan

Karachi Kings will not have Kieron Pollard this season, which makes Irfan Khan’s role in the lower middle order quite important. He had a pretty solid season last year, scoring 171 runs in eight innings. He had an average of 42.75 and struck at 140. 

Abbas Afridi

Abbas Afridi, who played for Multan Sultans, will don the Karachi Kings jersey in the PSL 2025. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 edition with 23 scalps from just 11 games. He took 13 wickets from nine innings at 19.07 runs a piece. 

Likely Karachi Kings playing XI for PSL 2025 

  • David Warner 
  • Tim Seifert (wk) 
  • James Vince
  • Shan Masood 
  • Irfan Khan 
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Aamer Jamal
  • Hasan Ali
  • Abbas Afridi
  • Adam Milne
  • Zahid Mahmood 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abbas Afridi
David Warner
Irfan Khan
Karachi Kings
PSL 2025

Related posts

Multan Sultans best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Multan Sultans Playing XI For PSL 2025: Mohammad Rizwan’s Side Hopes To Overcome Final Hurdle  

They have lost the PSL final for three straight seasons.
4:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
Quetta Gladiators best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Quetta Gladiators Playing XI For PSL 2025: Can Finn Allen Be The X Factor To Reignite The Gladiators?

They finished fourth in the previous PSL edition.
3:09 pm
Sandip Pawar
Peshawar Zalmi best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI for PSL 2025: Babar Azam And Co. Hope To End The Title Drought 

They have reached the playoffs in all PSL editions but only have one title in their cabinet.
2:32 pm
Sandip Pawar
Lahore Qalandars best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Lahore Qalandars Playing XI for PSL 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi Regain His Mojo To Lead His Side To Glory Again?

Lahore Qalandars had a disastrous season last year, winning one and losing eight games.
April 10, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Islamabad United best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Islamabad United Playing XI for PSL 2025: Shadab Khan and Co. Aim to Add 4th Trophy to Their Cabinet

Islamabad United clinched their third PSL title in 2024.
April 7, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.