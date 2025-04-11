Best Karachi Kings Playing XI For PSL 2025: Can David Warner Help The Franchise Beat Playoffs Jinx?

A new captain will lead the team in PSL 2025.

Karachi Kings clinched their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in 2020 but have been disappointing on either side of that season. They have failed to reach the playoffs in the last three PSL editions and will be desperate to change that.

Karachi Kings, led by Shan Masood, won only four matches and lost six times in the previous season, finishing fifth on the table. They have added some new faces through the PSL 2025 draft, including the veteran Aussie David Warner and Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne.

The Kings have handed the captaincy reins to Warner as they hope for a change of fortunes in the PSL 2025. They will kick off their campaign with a clash against Multan Sultans on April 12.

As the season is underway, we look at the Karachi Kings squad and key players for PSL 2025.

New Additions After PSL 2025 Draft

David Warner (Platinum)

Adam Milne (Platinum)

Mohammad Abbas Afridi (Platinum)

Kane Williamson (Supplementary)

Mohammad Nabi (Supplementary)

Fawad Ali (Emerging)

Riazullah (Emerging)

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 2025

David Warner (c), Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali, Riazullah.

Supplementary: Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mirza Mamoon.

Key players

David Warner

David Warner has a long list of accomplishments and is one of the greatest ever batters in T20 cricket. He would like to lead Karachi Kings from the front. Warner should open the innings. His overall T20 numbers are ridiculous, having amassed over 12,900 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 140. He led Sydney Thunder to the BBL final in December-January, where he was the second leading run-scorer with 405 runs at 45 average.

Irfan Khan

Karachi Kings will not have Kieron Pollard this season, which makes Irfan Khan’s role in the lower middle order quite important. He had a pretty solid season last year, scoring 171 runs in eight innings. He had an average of 42.75 and struck at 140.

Abbas Afridi

Abbas Afridi, who played for Multan Sultans, will don the Karachi Kings jersey in the PSL 2025. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 edition with 23 scalps from just 11 games. He took 13 wickets from nine innings at 19.07 runs a piece.

Likely Karachi Kings playing XI for PSL 2025

David Warner

Tim Seifert (wk)

James Vince

Shan Masood

Irfan Khan

Khushdil Shah

Aamer Jamal

Hasan Ali

Abbas Afridi

Adam Milne

Zahid Mahmood

