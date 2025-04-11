Best Multan Sultans Playing XI For PSL 2025: Mohammad Rizwan’s Side Hopes To Overcome Final Hurdle  

They have lost the PSL final for three straight seasons.

Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They clinched their only title in 2021 but have fallen in the final for three consecutive seasons. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be desperate to cross that barrier in the PSL 2025.

Multan Sultans had a dominant season last year, finishing at the top of the league stage with seven wins in 10 games. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier but lost to Islamabad United in the final.

The Sultans have made some additions to their roster via the PSL 2025 draft, including the Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell. They will kick-start their campaign against Karachi Kings away from home on April 12.

As the tournament begins, we look at the best Multan Sultans playing XI and key players for PSL 2025.

New Additions After PSL 2025 Draft

Michael Bracewell (Platinum)

Joshua Little (Silver)

Gudakesh Motie (Silver)

Johnson Charles (Supplementary)

Shai Hope (Supplementary)

Ubaid Shah (Emerging)

Multan Sultans Squad For PSL 2025

Muhammad Rizwan (c), Usama Mir, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan (Diamond), Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Hasnain, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Akif Javed, Joshua Little, Gudakesh Motie, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz.

Supplementary: Johnson Charles, Muhammad Amir Barki, Shai Hope and Yasir Khan.

Key players

Usman Khan

Usman Khan had a tough time on the tour of New Zealand, but he will be one of the most important players for Multan Sultans. He had an incredible season last year, scoring 430 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 164. He hit two centuries and two half-centuries.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell was the Platinum pick by Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 draft. The all-rounder can be a valuable asset to the side. He is a clever bowler and a good striker in the lower middle order. Since 2024, Bracewell has scored 565 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 154. He has claimed 20 wickets in this period.

Usama Mir

Usama Mir was a key figure in their charge to the final last year. He was the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 scalps from 12 games. He was slightly expensive, conceding at 8.13, but in a high-scoring tournament, his ability to strike at regular intervals was vital.

Likely Multan Sultans Playing XI For PSL 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk)

Usman Khan

Johnson Charles

Shai Hope

Michael Bracewell

Iftikhar Ahmed

Tayyab Tahir

Chris Jordan

Usama Mir

Mohammad Hasnain

Akif Javed

