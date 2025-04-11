News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Multan Sultans best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.
psl-2025
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Best Multan Sultans Playing XI For PSL 2025: Mohammad Rizwan’s Side Hopes To Overcome Final Hurdle  

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

They have lost the PSL final for three straight seasons.

Multan Sultans best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They clinched their only title in 2021 but have fallen in the final for three consecutive seasons. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will be desperate to cross that barrier in the PSL 2025. 

Multan Sultans had a dominant season last year, finishing at the top of the league stage with seven wins in 10 games. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier but lost to Islamabad United in the final. 

The Sultans have made some additions to their roster via the PSL 2025 draft, including the Kiwi all-rounder Michael Bracewell. They will kick-start their campaign against Karachi Kings away from home on April 12. 

As the tournament begins, we look at the best Multan Sultans playing XI and key players for PSL 2025. 

New Additions After PSL 2025 Draft 

  • Michael Bracewell (Platinum)
  • Joshua Little (Silver)
  • Gudakesh Motie (Silver)
  • Johnson Charles (Supplementary)
  • Shai Hope (Supplementary)
  • Ubaid Shah (Emerging)

Multan Sultans Squad For PSL 2025 

Muhammad Rizwan (c), Usama Mir, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan (Diamond), Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Hasnain, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Akif Javed, Joshua Little, Gudakesh Motie, Ubaid Shah, Shahid Aziz.

Supplementary: Johnson Charles, Muhammad Amir Barki, Shai Hope and Yasir Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Multan Sultans (@multansultans)

ALSO READ: 

Key players

Usman Khan 

Usman Khan had a tough time on the tour of New Zealand, but he will be one of the most important players for Multan Sultans. He had an incredible season last year, scoring 430 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 164. He hit two centuries and two half-centuries. 

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell was the Platinum pick by Multan Sultans in the PSL 2025 draft. The all-rounder can be a valuable asset to the side. He is a clever bowler and a good striker in the lower middle order. Since 2024, Bracewell has scored 565 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 154. He has claimed 20 wickets in this period. 

Usama Mir

Usama Mir was a key figure in their charge to the final last year. He was the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 scalps from 12 games. He was slightly expensive, conceding at 8.13, but in a high-scoring tournament, his ability to strike at regular intervals was vital. 

Likely Multan Sultans Playing XI For PSL 2025 

  • Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk)
  • Usman Khan 
  • Johnson Charles 
  • Shai Hope 
  • Michael Bracewell
  • Iftikhar Ahmed 
  • Tayyab Tahir 
  • Chris Jordan 
  • Usama Mir
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Akif Javed

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Michael Bracewell
Mohammad Rizwan
Multan Sultans
PSL 2025
Usama Mir

Related posts

Quetta Gladiators best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Quetta Gladiators Playing XI For PSL 2025: Can Finn Allen Be The X Factor To Reignite The Gladiators?

They finished fourth in the previous PSL edition.
3:09 pm
Sandip Pawar
Peshawar Zalmi best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI for PSL 2025: Babar Azam And Co. Hope To End The Title Drought 

They have reached the playoffs in all PSL editions but only have one title in their cabinet.
2:32 pm
Sandip Pawar
Lahore Qalandars best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Lahore Qalandars Playing XI for PSL 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi Regain His Mojo To Lead His Side To Glory Again?

Lahore Qalandars had a disastrous season last year, winning one and losing eight games.
12:25 pm
Sandip Pawar
Islamabad United best playing XI and key players for the PSL 2025.

Best Islamabad United Playing XI for PSL 2025: Shadab Khan and Co. Aim to Add 4th Trophy to Their Cabinet

Islamabad United clinched their third PSL title in 2024.
April 7, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.