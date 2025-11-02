Dropped From Test Side, Karun Nair Hits Back With Double Century in Karnataka vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Clash

Karnataka are yet to win a match in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 campaign.

Days before the Test series against South Africa, Karun Nair is setting the stage on fire in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. After his heroics against Goa in the second round of the tournament, the batter from Karnataka has gone on to score a double century against Kerala.

To add to that, Smaran Ravichandran has also played a prolific knock, as the duo registered a partnership worth more than 300 runs, after the team was reduced to 13/2 at a stage. KL Shrijith also contributed with a crucial 65, after which he was dismissed by Ahammed Imran.

Karun Nair’s century comes at a crucial juncture in his career. The 33-year-old was selected for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but was never able to instil confidence with his batting on the tour. Karun and Sai Sudharsan were the two candidates for the No.3 spot, and the latter was selected for the two-Test series against the West Indies in October.

The Chairman of Selectors, Ajit Agarkar, after the squad announcement for the West Indies series said that the management expected a little more out of Karun Nair on the England tour. However, the batter from Karnataka is focused on contributing to the victory for whichever side he is representing, and has voiced that the maximum he can do is to keep scoring runs. And he is doing exactly that!

Karun Nair Dazzles With a Double Ton In Ranji Trophy

As if his unbeaten 174* was enough in the last match against Goa, the batter from Karnataka has upped the ante in his very next fixture. With a double century in the very next game against Kerala, Karun has achieved two things. One, he is banging hard on the doors of the selectors for the Test series against South Africa.

The second, however, would be that the 33-year-old is breathing down the neck of youngster Sai Sudharsan for the No.3 role, which Sudharsan is favoured for at the moment. The left-hander scored a composed 87 in the second Test in Delhi against the West Indies. But it would be difficult for the selectors to ignore a century and a double ton in consecutive games.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) batter was sidelined from the Indian Test setup after he scored a magnificent triple century against England in Chennai. Since then, Karun Nair has wanted to make a comeback to the side, which he was given a chance for on the tour to England. However, since then, he has been in and out of the team.

