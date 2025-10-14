Why Is Suryakumar Yadav Not In the Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Mumbai will take on Jammu & Kashmir On October 15.

The Indian domestic season is here! The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy is set to commence from October 15. All states are in the process announcing their squads for the coveted domestic tournament. The Mumbai squad for their first fixture upcoming Ranji Trophy season was announced recently, and Suryakumar Yadav was not included in the 16-member list.

Notably, Shardul Thakur will lead the troops after Ajinkya Rahane stepped down from captaincy after the last season. The objective of Rahane’s decision was to groom other players to take Mumbai cricket forward. However, the former Indian No.5 has been named in the squad, and will play purely as a batter.

Another impactful exclusion from the squad would be Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper wrote to the cricket associations, informing them of his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket until further notice. This decision comes on the back of a recent injury that Shreyas went through. Having said that, the 30-year-old will be on the flight Down Under as the vice-captain in the ODI series against Australia.

Mumbai will open their campaign away from home, and will take on Jammu & Kashmir in their first fixture October 15 onwards. The team was recently involved in a three-day practice match against Maharashtra in Pune.

Suryakumar Yadav Excluded From Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy

The Indian T20I skipper has a rich resume in First-class cricket. In 86 First-class appearances, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 5,758 runs with 14 hundreds and 30 fifties in whites for the state. Moreover, his experience in the longest format for Mumbai has been instrumental in deriving results for the team across multiple seasons.

Though the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has not rolled out an official explanation for the absence of Suryakumar from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad, it is understood that the Mumbai Indians (MI) star would not feature in the domestic tournament due to his national commitments. Suryakumar Yadav would be travelling to Australia for the T20I series which starts on October 29.

Having said that, it does not look like Mumbai would be in a spot of bother without the Indian T20I skipper. The team has enough firepower in their batting to take on any opposition in the tournament. The likes of Musheer Khan, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane would be batting in the middle-order. To add to that, all-rounders like Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani will add to the batting arsenal.

Mumbai’s Squad For the Opening Match Of Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Shardul Thakur (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Aakash Anand (Wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester Dsouza, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Irfan Umair, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Royston Dias.

