Former RCB Teammate Among Prominent Current And Former Players To Laud Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to a close one of the greatest red-ball careers Indian cricket has witnessed. He posted an emotional post confirming the announcement and describing how the format had tested and crafted him as a player.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. 269, signing off,” Kohli wrote via Instagram.

After retiring from T20 internationals last year after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup, Kohli is now set to concentrate only on ODI cricket from now onward.

Known for his passion, strong fitness, and determination, Kohli made a huge mark in Test cricket. He played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 48.7, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

India’s Most Successful Test Captain

As captain, he led India in 68 Tests and won 40 of them — a record by any Indian Test captain. In international cricket, he is fourth on the list of most Test victories as captain, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh.

Soon after his retirement announcement, cricketers from around the world took to social media to share emotional messages and thank Kohli for his contributions to the game.

Unmatched passion, unmatched energy, and a fight that was awe-inspiring. Test cricket had a heartbeat, and it was you, @imVkohli.



From my debut to series wins and double hundreds, the memories created on the field will always be special. And the conversations and the time spent… pic.twitter.com/QrAPo4UCVW — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 12, 2025

Emotional Instagram post of Yashasvi Jaiswal for Virat Kohli 🥺 pic.twitter.com/66AVg1OaWK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2025

Hats of to this two legendary gentleman for their great contributions in whites and has inspired millions of people 😇✊✊✊

Congrats and happy retirement from test cricket 🙏👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/oJayWYw5W9 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) May 12, 2025

Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli. 🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2025

Congrats to my biscotti @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! ❤️🙌🏻 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/2DnNLRzSrI — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 12, 2025

I feel he at least had 3 more years in him, but his decision should be respected. Test cricket was never boring with Virat in. His presence alone brought millions of eyeballs. Once in a generation player. You will be missed @imVkohli Congratulations on a successful career 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tOdzaz2wej — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 12, 2025

All the best on your Test retirement @imVkohli While the world celebrates your cricketing brilliance and records, what I admire most is your unwavering commitment to fitness and the sacrifices you've made behind the scenes — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 12, 2025

Instagram post of Virender Sehwag for Virat Kohli. 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FAGDhBWJ9 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2025

Devdutt Padikkal's Instagram story for Virat Kohli. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lG4ab4vhxB — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2025

Instagram story of Ajinkya Rahane for Virat Kohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KDPDVy0Pi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2025

A champion on and off the field, an absolute genius of the game. @imVkohli, playing with you was a sheer pleasure… It's hard to accept that the nation will miss you watching in Test cricket. You will be remembered as one of the greatest legends ever to have graced the game.… pic.twitter.com/u6MrkNUZkx — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 12, 2025

