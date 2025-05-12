Former RCB Teammate Among Prominent Current And Former Players To Laud Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Kohli is now set to concentrate only on ODI cricket from now onward.
Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to a close one of the greatest red-ball careers Indian cricket has witnessed. He posted an emotional post confirming the announcement and describing how the format had tested and crafted him as a player.
“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.
There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.
As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.
I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.
I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.
269, signing off,” Kohli wrote via Instagram.
After retiring from T20 internationals last year after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup, Kohli is now set to concentrate only on ODI cricket from now onward.
Known for his passion, strong fitness, and determination, Kohli made a huge mark in Test cricket. He played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 48.7, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.
As captain, he led India in 68 Tests and won 40 of them — a record by any Indian Test captain. In international cricket, he is fourth on the list of most Test victories as captain, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh.
Soon after his retirement announcement, cricketers from around the world took to social media to share emotional messages and thank Kohli for his contributions to the game.
