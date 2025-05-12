News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former RCB Teammate Among Prominent Current And Former Players To Laud Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement
social-reactions

Former RCB Teammate Among Prominent Current And Former Players To Laud Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Kohli is now set to concentrate only on ODI cricket from now onward.

Former RCB Teammate Among Prominent Current And Former Players To Laud Virat Kohli After Test Retirement Announcement

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to a close one of the greatest red-ball careers Indian cricket has witnessed. He posted an emotional post confirming the announcement and describing how the format had tested and crafted him as a player.

Watch Virat Kohli’s emotional Retirement post here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

269, signing off,” Kohli wrote via Instagram.

After retiring from T20 internationals last year after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup, Kohli is now set to concentrate only on ODI cricket from now onward.

Known for his passion, strong fitness, and determination, Kohli made a huge mark in Test cricket. He played 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 48.7, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

India’s Most Successful Test Captain

As captain, he led India in 68 Tests and won 40 of them — a record by any Indian Test captain. In international cricket, he is fourth on the list of most Test victories as captain, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh.

ALSO READ:

Soon after his retirement announcement, cricketers from around the world took to social media to share emotional messages and thank Kohli for his contributions to the game.

Watch how players reacted to Virat Kohli’s retirement

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
India
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Test Retirement

Related posts

Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘Rain Please Come Back’ – RCB Fans Furious as Virat Kohli Falls for 1 Off Arshdeep Singh in Rain-Curtailed IPL 2025 Game

It was Arshdeep's second wicket after Phil Salt.
April 18, 2025
Disha Asrani
After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RCB Take Note of KL Rahul’s ‘It’s My Home’ Celebration, Fans Seek Revenge In Delhi From Virat Kohli

Rahul was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.
April 11, 2025
Darpan Jain

‘Most Overrated Batter In T20s’: Fans React as LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Falls After Another Disappointing Knock In IPL 2025 vs Punjab Kings

He made just two runs.
April 1, 2025
Disha Asrani
SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Balls Hundred Rajasthan Royals

‘The Forgotten Man’: SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Ball Hundred vs Rajasthan Royals

Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself.
March 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

March 7, 2025
Sagar Paul

‘KKR Quota’ – Fans React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Pakistan Clash, Continues to Sit Out in Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.
February 23, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.