Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]
south-africa-cricket

Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 25, 2025
2 min read
Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

Four years after his retirement from cricket, former Proteas legend AB de Villiers continues to be a terror for oppositions as he once again turned back the clock with a vintage display, giving a testament to his sheer batting prowess with a quickfire 41-ball century in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025).

Leading the South Africa Champions side, AB hit an unbeaten 116* off 51 balls to propel his team to a massive 10-wicket win over the England Champions tonight (July 24). The 41-year-old batted at a blistering strike rate of 227.45, which comprised a staggering 15 boundaries and seven maximums.

Watch some of the glimpses of AB’s carnage below.

AB’s ton comes just days after he registered a blazing unbeaten 30-ball 63* against the India Champions.

Interestingly, he couldn’t make a mark in their opening clash against the West Indies Champions, departing for 3 but as they say, one cannot keep a champion down for a long time and AB has now bounced back in style. He is also currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of WCL with 182 runs in three games, at a mindboggling average of 182.

Courtesy of the wicketkeeper-batter’s heroics, South Africa champions have won all their three games so far in WCL 2025 and are currently the table toppers with six points.

ALSO READ:

A quick look at AB de Villiers’s stellar numbers

Mr.360 has been one of the greatest cricketers to ever play the sport. He holds the record for the fastest 50 and 100 in ODIs – reaching the feat in 16 and 31 balls respectively, which came during his knock of 149 against West Indies back in 2015. He has scored over 20k runs playing for South Africa across formats, that includes 47 hundreds and 109 fifties.

Apart from his international exploits, AB de Villiers was a household name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) where he made nearly 5000 runs at a strike rate of 158.63 in 11 seasons.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
WCL 2025
World Championship of Legends
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

