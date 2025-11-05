After Impressing Against India A, South Africa Sensation Replaces Dewald Brevis in PAK vs SA ODIs

With explosive Proteas batter Dewald Brevis ruled out of the PAK vs SA ODIs due to a low grade shoulder muscle strain, South Africa have named another batting sensation – Rubin Hermann as replacement. Rubin will be available for selection for the remaining two matches of the series.

Rubin, who has made his debut in T20Is for the Rainbow nation can now earn his maide cap in the ODI format as well.

The 28-year-old has looked in good form of late, scoring a fifty for South Africa A against India A in an unofficial Test match. Prior to that in September, he slammed two centuries in three innings against New Zealand A in List A games.

In his debut series which was a tri-series with New Zealand and Zimbabwe, Hermann made an impact in his first game, blasting a quickfire 45(37) in a winning cause. In the same series, he also scored his maiden international fifty and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 130 runs in five games with a highest score of 63.

Rubin Hermann will hope to use South Africa performance to land IPL 2026 contract

The dynamic left-hander could be a hot commodity at the IPL 2026 auction later this year if he manages to continue his sublime form.

Apart from Rubin’s performances for South Africa and South Africa A, he also plied his trade in the SA 2025 at the start of this year for the Paarl Royals. He looked in sublime form, whacking 333 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.62. He also had three fifties to his name which included a top score of 81*. His franchise cricket experience will also play a big role in backing his case at the IPL 2026 auction.

Furthermore, a top-order wicketkeeper-batter is going to be in demand with multiple teams on the lookout. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all in dire need of someone in the specific role and Hermann might just land himself an IPL contract

