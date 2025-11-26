Best Figures by a Visiting Spinner in India: Simon Harmer Tops the List With Historic Performance in IND vs SA Tests

On the turning tracks of the subcontinent where the Indian spinners were expected to weave their magic, it was Proteas spinner Simon Harmer who eclipsed every bowler by finishing the IND vs SA series as the highest wicket-taker. A chief architect of South Africa’s 2-0 historic whitewash over India, Harmer recorded the best figures by a visiting spinner in India.

The 36-year-old finished with a total tally of 17 wickets in just two games at an impressive average of 8.94, which included two four-fers and one five-wicket haul. In the process, he also entered the record books, toppling Dale Steyn as the Proteas bowler with most wickets for South Africa in a Test series in India.

While there have been overseas spinners who had managed to take more scalps than Harmer, it’s the Proteas star’s average that sets his record miles apart from everyone else. Notably, no other bowler in the top five list even belongs to the current millennium.

Best Figures by a Visiting Spinner in India: Top 5 List

Bowler Matches Innings Wickets Average Economy BBI Simon Harmer (SA) 2025-26 2 4 17 8.94 1.91 6/37 Hedley Verity (ENG) 1933-34 3 6 23 16.82 2.45 7/49 Richard Benaud (AUS) 1956-57 3 6 23 16.86 2.28 7/72 Malcolm Hilton (ENG) 1951-52 2 3 11 17.54 2.03 5/61 Derek Underwood (ENG) 1976-77 5 10 29 17.55 2.01 5/84

Best performances by a visiting spinner after 2000s

Apart from Harmer who holds the top spot, Imran Tahir is another Proteas spinner who impressed in India during the 2015-16 Freedom Trophy. Other notable performances are from New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel in 2021-22 where he took all 10 wickets in an innings and Aussie spinners Nathan Lyon in 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Steve O’Keefe in the 2016-17 edition of the series.

Best Figures by a Visiting Spinner in India: Top 5 List (After 2000)

Bowler Matches Innings Wickets Average Economy BBI Simon Harmer (SA) 2025-26 2 4 17 8.94 1.91 6/37 Imran Tahir (SA) 2015-16 4 7 14 21.35 3.14 5/38 Ajaz Patel (NZ) 2021-22 2 4 17 22.05 3.12 10/119 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2022-23 4 6 22 22.36 2.59 8/64 Steve O’Keefe (AUS) 2016-17 4 7 19 23.26 2.46 6/35

