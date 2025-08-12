News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Best Since David Miller - Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]
south-africa-cricket

Best Since David Miller – Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read

He got to his maiden century in T20Is.

Best Since David Miller - Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

The no-look master is setting the cricketing world ablaze! Dewald Brevis smashed a wonderful 41-ball century to send shivers down Australia’s spine. This was the second fastest T20I hundred for South Africa. It doesn’t end there. His unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls was also South Africa’s highest individual score in T20Is. He walked in at No.4 when the score was 44/2 and South Africa had lost two quick wickets. In the course of his entire innings, he hardly put a foot wrong, and was rewarded with his maiden International ton in the shortest format. The 22-year-old’s knock helped South Africa get to a competitive total against the mighty Australians, who are explosive in their approach.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

191/4

Amaravati Royals AMR

152/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

58/5

Central Delhi Kings CDK

161/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

71/8

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

129/5

Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

134/7

Sir Oliver Split SOS

91/4

Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

100/6

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

136/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

142/4

City Cricket Club CCC

138/5

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

123/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

124/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

101/1

Johor JOR

100/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

106/5

Selangor SEL

101/10

Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

216/4

Shivamogga Lions SML

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

Brevis performing in such a manner will make the Proteas happy, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will slowly near its commencement. The South African youngster is already one of the most discussed names in franchises across the globe. This hundred from Brevis had everything – classical slog sweeps, down the ground straight drives and of course, the no-look six. Brevis has already played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, the SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC) and also the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Watch the moment when the youngster got to his hundred, with a sumptuous hook shot to Australia’s left-arm pacer in the second T20I at Darwin.

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis – An Exciting Prospect For the Ages

Speak of T20I, and one of the first names which comes to the mind is Dewald Brevis. The youngster has taken the mantle to entertain crowds with his explosive batting on display. In 32 matches of the SA20, he has scored 676 runs at an average of almost 30. However, what neds to be noticed is the strike-rate of the youngster. Brevis has been striking at 145.37 in the SA20, playing for the Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT). To add to that, he has an impressive record in the Vitality Blast, scoring at a strike-rate of 180.43.

The great AB de Villiers also took to his social media to heap praise on the youngster. He mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have just pulled off a masterstroke by signing Brevis in the previous year. The young batter can tame bowling attacks, and he surely gave a glimpse of the damage he can cause. To add to that, South Africa will be hoping to put their best team together for the T20 World Cup in 2026. Players like Brevis and Tristan Stubbs will be one of the first few names discussed for the same.

What makes Brevis special is the ability to keep his head still while hitting the ball. One of the most crucial things about power-hitting is the head position, and Brevis has mastered that to perfection. It will be impressive if he can continue this form into the T20 World Cup early next year. The Proteas will ride a lot on Brevis’ batting, along with contributions from others to post good totals and also chase some down.

AUS vs SA
Australia
Dewald Brevis
South Africa
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

dewald brevis ab de villier aus vs sa 2nd t20i csk ipl 2025 auction

AB de Villiers Takes A Dig At IPL Franchises, Says CSK Pulled Off ‘Masterstroke’ By Signing Dewald Brevis

Brevis now holds the record for highest individual score by a South African in T20Is
5:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dewald Brevis Recreates His Iconic 'No-Look' Six During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis Recreates His Iconic ‘No-Look’ Six During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

4:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Capitalises Dropped Catch With Monumental 107m Six on the Roof off Glenn Maxwell [WATCH]

It came right from the middle of the willow and travelled a whopping 107 meters deep into the boundary.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Kwena Maphaka Tim David South Africa AUS vs SA

‘Let Umpires Deal With It’ – What a Fiery Kwena Maphaka Told RCB Player During The AUS vs SA T20I

Australia won the first T20I by 17 runs.
9:19 pm
Aditya Ighe
glenn maxwell boundary catch aus vs sa 1st t20i ryan rickleton

Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Stunner On Boundary To Dismiss Ryan Rickleton In Aus vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Australia set South Africa a target of 179 at
August 10, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Tim David Kwena Maphaka AUS vs SA 1st T20I

Tim David Hammers a Brutal Six, Gets Applause From Kwena Maphaka During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

His knock included eight sixes.
August 10, 2025
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.