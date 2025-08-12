Best Since David Miller – Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

He got to his maiden century in T20Is.
The no-look master is setting the cricketing world ablaze! Dewald Brevis smashed a wonderful 41-ball century to send shivers down Australia’s spine. This was the second fastest T20I hundred for South Africa. It doesn’t end there. His unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls was also South Africa’s highest individual score in T20Is. He walked in at No.4 when the score was 44/2 and South Africa had lost two quick wickets. In the course of his entire innings, he hardly put a foot wrong, and was rewarded with his maiden International ton in the shortest format. The 22-year-old’s knock helped South Africa get to a competitive total against the mighty Australians, who are explosive in their approach.
Brevis performing in such a manner will make the Proteas happy, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will slowly near its commencement. The South African youngster is already one of the most discussed names in franchises across the globe. This hundred from Brevis had everything – classical slog sweeps, down the ground straight drives and of course, the no-look six. Brevis has already played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, the SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC) and also the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Watch the moment when the youngster got to his hundred, with a sumptuous hook shot to Australia’s left-arm pacer in the second T20I at Darwin.
Speak of T20I, and one of the first names which comes to the mind is Dewald Brevis. The youngster has taken the mantle to entertain crowds with his explosive batting on display. In 32 matches of the SA20, he has scored 676 runs at an average of almost 30. However, what neds to be noticed is the strike-rate of the youngster. Brevis has been striking at 145.37 in the SA20, playing for the Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT). To add to that, he has an impressive record in the Vitality Blast, scoring at a strike-rate of 180.43.
The great AB de Villiers also took to his social media to heap praise on the youngster. He mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have just pulled off a masterstroke by signing Brevis in the previous year. The young batter can tame bowling attacks, and he surely gave a glimpse of the damage he can cause. To add to that, South Africa will be hoping to put their best team together for the T20 World Cup in 2026. Players like Brevis and Tristan Stubbs will be one of the first few names discussed for the same.
What makes Brevis special is the ability to keep his head still while hitting the ball. One of the most crucial things about power-hitting is the head position, and Brevis has mastered that to perfection. It will be impressive if he can continue this form into the T20 World Cup early next year. The Proteas will ride a lot on Brevis’ batting, along with contributions from others to post good totals and also chase some down.