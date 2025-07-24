Big Players Return, Young Prodigy Locks in ODI Spot As South Africa Name T20I & ODI Squads for Australia Series

South Africa have named their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which will take place next month.

Aiden Markram will lead the T20I side, while Temba Bavuma will captain the ODI team. Both players missed the Zimbabwe tour as they were rested after the WTC 2025 final. Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton also return to the squad.

Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dré Pretorius have been included in the ODI squad. Pretorius has received his first call-up to the 50-over format, while Brevis, who was in the ODI squad for the 2023 home series against Australia, is still waiting to make his debut.

South Africa Squad for T20I and ODI series against Australia

T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.

More to follow…