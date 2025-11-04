Dewald Brevis Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against Pakistan Due To Shoulder Strain

The young Protea star scored 55 runs in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Expect a shortage in terms of the no-look sixes for the three-match ODI series between South Africa and Pakistan! Protea youngster Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the ODI series to be played in Faisalabad, due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain, which he suffered during the third T20I against the same opposition in Lahore on Sunday.

The Proteas are yet to announce a replacement for the injured youngster, who will continue to be with the team throughout the remainder of the series. The South Africans would be stepping foot on Indian soil after the series against Pakistan, in a bilateral series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. With the T20 World Cup slated to be played in early 2026, teams have begun their preparations towards the mega-event.

The 22-year-old played both the Tests and all the three T20Is on the tour, but was not able to really get going in any of them. His highest score in the T20I series was in the 20s, which is too low for a player of his calibre. The youngster is regarded as one of the most trusted emerging players to come up the ranks in South Africa, and can hit the long ball with absolute ease.

Will Proteas Feel the Dewald Brevis Absence?

They certainly will. It must be noted that Brevis is not the only player who the Proteas would not have in their XI. The South Africans chose to rest some of their best performers for the white-ball series against Pakistan in order to manage their workload. This includes players like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. The absence of Dewald Brevis would add to the already existing woes for the Proteas.

