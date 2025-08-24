EXPLAINED: Why the Dewald Brevis Save Was Given a Six Despite Ball Not Landing Outside The Rope During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI [WATCH]

Australia won the third ODI by 276 runs.
Australia lost the first two ODIs of the three match series against South Africa at home. But the third one was a revenge for both their losses, combined. Choosing to bat first, the Australians piled up a staggering 431, just for the loss of two wickets. The South Africans were dragged to the ground as the hosts pelted runs like they were being given for free. Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh both got hundreds. And as if that was going to be enough! Cameron Green walked in at No.3 and belted the Proteas for another 118 runs off just 55 deliveries. Amid all the chaos, Dewald Brevis attempted a stunner.
–
95/4
–
–
210/6
60/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
69/1
167/8
New Delhi Tigers beat Central Delhi Kings by 9 wickets (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
121/8
26/1
129/6
133/7
Czech Republic beat Romania by 3 wickets
143/4
155/3
Czech Republic beat Romania by 12 runs
93/4
92/8
Romania won by 6 wickets
155/6
154/10
Austria beat Belgium by 4 wickets
146/6
144/9
Austria beat Belgium by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
300/8
163/3
189/10
192/6
269/9
213/4
289/10
159/10
Essex beat Gloucestershire by 130 runs
284/9
74/1
179/3
339/5
150/4
328/10
78/2
289/8
127/1
242/8
148/10
149/6
Kuwait beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
–
–
44/8
223/1
Ireland Women beat Germany Women by 179 runs
86/9
21/0
–
–
–
–
174/3
173/7
Calicut Globstars beat Adani Trivandrum Royals by 7 wickets
14/0
236/5
–
–
–
–
146/9
149/1
Mangalore Dragons won by 9 wickets
39/3
180/6
–
–
–
–
128/10
133/3
Royal Oman Stallions beat Yallah Shabab Giants by 7 wickets
–
9/0
–
–
–
–
431/2
155/10
Australia won by 276 runs
116/10
119/2
Toombul beat Ipswich by 8 wickets
2/0
–
149/5
148/10
Sandgate Redcliffe beat Wynnum Manly by 5 wickets
173/6
158/10
Redlands beat Sunshine Coast by 15 runs
133/7
132/8
Gold Coast beat University of Queensland by 3 wickets
187/8
232/4
Valley beat Northern Suburbs by 45 runs
–
–
150/6
152/7
–
–
–
–
122/9
145/6
Trent Rockets Women beat Welsh Fire Women by 23 runs
84/7
111/3
–
–
130/10
131/4
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 6 wickets
107/10
155/8
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs
190/6
205/2
Perth Scorchers Academy beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 15 runs
184/7
143/9
Meerut Mavericks beat Noida Super Kings by 41 run
126/1
–
–
–
–
–
Though his attempt was magnificent, the decision was given in favour of the Australians. The incident occurred in the 47th over of the Australian innings. Wiaan Mulder was bowling to Cameron Green, who was set on an unbeaten 90 off just 42 deliveries. Little did the Proteas know, that the worst was about to come. Green tonked Mulder over his head and the ball travelled towards the long-on boundary, where Brevis was fielding. He jumped behind to take the catch, but soon realized that he is off-balance.
However, his presence of mind came to his rescue as he lobbed the ball up in the air immediately after realizing he was near the boundary. But with his momentum, the ball went into the air beyond the boundary. In a similar manner to his catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, Brevis went past the boundary and jumped to sway the ball back into the playing area. This would have been celebrated as a mammoth effort before June 2025, but not anymore! Though the effort is still mammoth, the result went in favour of the Australians.
ALSO READ:
This came as a surprise to many, because of the newness of the rule by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As per the updated rules, such situations now require a fielder who makes airborne contact with the ball beyond the boundary, to then land and remain inside the boundary. Hence, had Brevis landed inside the boundary after his jump to put the ball back in the field of play, it would have been considered as a save. Along with this change, the ICC made several changes to the playing conditions, which were effective since June 2025.
The rule also states that, a fielder, after making their first contact with the ball subsequently leaves the field of play, can only make contact with the ball once more while airborne beyond the boundary. After having done so, the fielder must then remain wholly within the boundary, something which did not happen in Brevis’ case. Moreover, this rule applies even if more than one player completes the fielding.
With the changing nature of the game, it is very important for the ICC to keep a check on the rules and regulations. Dewald Brevis had pulled off a stunner similar to this one for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. To add to that, many fielders take catches which include a lot of acrobatics on the boundary. Despite his effort, Australia powered along to a mammoth total. In reply, the Proteas were left reeling at a mere 155, handing a huge win to Australians. The South Africans, however, lifted the trophy after winning the series 2-1.