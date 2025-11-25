How the South African Spinners Outclassed the Indians in IND vs SA Test Series

The difference between the quality of spin-bowling of both sides was a stark contrast.

Two Test matches at home have been enough for India to be handed a reality check from the hands of South Africa, who have put forth a clinical performance in the ongoing IND vs SA series. After a dominating performance in the Kolkata Test, the visitors have once again put India up against the wall in the second Test in Guwahati.

The visitors, who have lacked execution, as was accepted by all-rounder Washington Sundar post the completion of Day 3, have been dragged into the mud by some prolific performances from the South Africans. Though Marco Jansen has dominated proceeding with the ball in the first innings in Guwahati, it was the execution between the two sets of spinners that has made a huge difference in the series.

In both the Tests across the IND vs SA series, the spinners have bowled most of the overs, considering the pitches that have been offered. However, there has been a big difference in the way the spinners from both the teams have approached the situations in front of them. And that has contributed massively to the position that both teams find themselves in.

There was no doubt that the pitches in Pakistan and India were going to aid spin. And that is exactly why the Proteas were fully prepared so as to what to expect during both the series in the subcontinent. They drew the two-match series against Pakistan, but it looks like they have a better result waiting against the Indians on their home soil.

A Spin Masterclass in IND vs SA Test Series Ft. Simon Harmer

Spin bowling has always been about generating revolutions on the ball. More the number of revolutions a spinner is able to generate, higher the chances of a better outcome. To add too that, the turn in the wicket and the conditions play a huge aspect in the outcome too, which is exactly what the South Africans have exploited in the IND vs SA Test series.

The pitch in Guwahati was very different to the one that was dished out at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first Test. In the words of Kuldeep Yadav, ‘it was a road.’ There was value for shots in the wicket, and was a true surface which did not deteriorate immediately. Though the Proteas took full advantage of the wicket displaying their skills, the Indians could not get past the Marco Jansen blitz.

However, the most important game was being played between the spinners of both the sides. Despite being the touring party, the South African spinners were much more effective than the Indians. This was due to one major factor which the visitors aced – speed. Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, both found the perfect speeds to bowl at on the wicket in order to extract the maximum purchase.

On the other hand, the Indians were left reeling with the same methods that they are used to, and showed no signs of adaptation. The need of the hour was to slow down their pace significantly – something that the Proteas mastered in the first innings. But the Indians came out in the second innings of the second IND vs SA Test with no change in their speeds.

Average Speed and Degree of Turn in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Bowler Average Speed (in kph) Degree of Turn (in degrees) Keshav Maharaj 82.1 3.9 Simon Harmer 83.7 4.1 Ravindra Jadeja 90.7 2.6 Washington Sundar 90.4 2.8 Kuldeep Yadav 82.1 3.0

India are 27/2 at STUMPS on Day 4



I'll leave you with this ripper from Simon Harmerpic.twitter.com/BRHc8R5KHK — Werner (@Werries_) November 25, 2025

The execution from Simon Harmer throughout the series has been magnificent. The 36-year-old ran through India’s batting order in Kolkata as well in an exemplary show of his variations. Harmer varied his speeds brilliantly well to trap the Indians in his web – something he that he has been doing in the second IND vs SA Test as well.

If we look at the dismissal of KL Rahul in the second innings, the speed of that delivery was a mere 83.2 kph. It was on the slower end of the spectrum, which is exactly the reason why he got it to spin so much from the rough. The delivery went on to turn a massive 6.2 degrees. One of the key ingredients of spin bowling is to let the ball do the talking. But it cannot be executed when the ball is being darted ito the surface – a mistake that the Indians are constantly making in the IND vs SA Test series.

