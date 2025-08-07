‘It Was Special, But…’- South Africa Pacer Urges Proteas To Move On From Their WTC Title Triumph

South Africa had beaten Australia to clinch the WTC title in June.
Kagiso Rabada has said that it is time for South Africa to move on from their World Test Championship (WTC) title triumph, and focus on the next major tournament— the 2026 T20 World Cup.
In June, South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets to at Lord’s to clinch the World Test Championship title. That was the Proteas’ first ICC trophy since 1998, when they had won the KnockOut Trophy (Now called the Champions Trophy).
South Africa will next take on Australia in a three-match T20I series Down Under, and that will be followed by a three-match ODI series against the same opposition. The series will begin with the first T20I in Darwin on Sunday (August 10).
“I think it was special, and I’ve done so many interviews on that since. I think it’s time to move on. I don’t think we’ll forget about that ever as a team, and South Africa won’t ever (forget), but time to move on now,” Rabada said during a press conference ahead of the series.
“It was kind of like a relief. But the show moves on, and moving toward the T20 World Cup, I guess the approach will be a bit different. Now, you know, there’s no fear of anything,” added the 30-year-old.
The Johannesburg-born cricketer had collected nine wickets in the World Test Championship final, with a five-fer in the first innings. Rabada, however, has not played a competitive cricket since the WTC final that ended on June 14.
“Thankfully, I’ve had quite a long break, so that’s been awesome. Maintenance work consistently has to be done because the volume of cricket is quite a bit,” Rabada said.
The right-arm pacer also spoke about the intensity of Australia vs South Africa rivalry in cricket. “It’s always some hard cricket being played, some good cricket. Whenever we play Australia, I always feel like they get the best out of us, because they’re sort of in our faces. And I guess we like that,” he said.
