News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
south-africa-pacer kagiso rabada-urges-proteas-to-move-on-from-their-wtc-title-triumph
south-africa-cricket

‘It Was Special, But…’- South Africa Pacer Urges Proteas To Move On From Their WTC Title Triumph

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 7, 2025
2 min read

South Africa had beaten Australia to clinch the WTC title in June.

south-africa-pacer kagiso rabada-urges-proteas-to-move-on-from-their-wtc-title-triumph

Kagiso Rabada has said that it is time for South Africa to move on from their World Test Championship (WTC) title triumph, and focus on the next major tournament— the 2026 T20 World Cup.

In June, South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets to at Lord’s to clinch the World Test Championship title. That was the Proteas’ first ICC trophy since 1998, when they had won the KnockOut Trophy (Now called the Champions Trophy).

Kagiso Rabada on what lies ahead for South Africa

South Africa will next take on Australia in a three-match T20I series Down Under, and that will be followed by a three-match ODI series against the same opposition. The series will begin with the first T20I in Darwin on Sunday (August 10).

Toss – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

73/2

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

165/7

Navarang Club NVR

149/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

63/3

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greens SLGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
France FRA

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings

“I think it was special, and I’ve done so many interviews on that since. I think it’s time to move on. I don’t think we’ll forget about that ever as a team, and South Africa won’t ever (forget), but time to move on now,” Rabada said during a press conference ahead of the series.

“It was kind of like a relief. But the show moves on, and moving toward the T20 World Cup, I guess the approach will be a bit different. Now, you know, there’s no fear of anything,” added the 30-year-old.

Kagiso Rabada on his break and intensity of Australia vs South Africa matches

The Johannesburg-born cricketer had collected nine wickets in the World Test Championship final, with a five-fer in the first innings. Rabada, however, has not played a competitive cricket since the WTC final that ended on June 14.

ALSO READ:

“Thankfully, I’ve had quite a long break, so that’s been awesome. Maintenance work consistently has to be done because the volume of cricket is quite a bit,” Rabada said.

The right-arm pacer also spoke about the intensity of Australia vs South Africa rivalry in cricket. “It’s always some hard cricket being played, some good cricket. Whenever we play Australia, I always feel like they get the best out of us, because they’re sort of in our faces. And I guess we like that,” he said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Kagiso Rabada
South Africa
World Test Championship
World Test Championship 2025
World Test Championship 2025 final
WTC
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Gujarat Titans Gerald Coetzee and Rajasthan Royals Kwena Maphaka have been included in South Africa A squad that will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars Make South Africa A Squads For Series Against New Zealand A

Both stars had an underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025.
2:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
South Africa Star Ryan Rickelton Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

South Africa Star Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

The South African batter has scored 263 runs in 13 T20I matches.
8:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
south africa t20 world cup 2026 squad dewald brevis lhuan-dre pretorius

They Missed The Last Time, But This Squad Could Bring South Africa The T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

July 30, 2025
Rohit Sankar
AB de Villiers South Africa Champions WCL 2025

‘Age Is Just A Number’ – AB de Villiers Rolls Back the Years With 39-Ball Ton

His team has won three out of four games so far.
July 27, 2025
Disha Asrani
lhuan-dre pretorius rajasthan royals 30 lakhs ipl 2026 retention t20 world cup 2026 south africa

Bought for Peanuts, Now Headed to T20 World Cup 2026? Rajasthan Royals Gem Is Blowing Up Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

July 27, 2025
Rohit Sankar
Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

July 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.