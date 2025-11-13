South Africa Likely Playing XI for IND vs SA 1st Test — Ex-Seamer Tips Bowling Shake-Up with Marco Jansen Set to Join the Attack

The Test series begins on November 14.

The IND vs SA 1st Test is a night away from kick-off. The first of the two Tests will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14. Former pacer Vernon Philander has dissected how the playing XI for South Africa will shape up, especially with Marco Jansen in the mix.

The lineup could reflect the 1–1 Test series draw from their recent Pakistan tour.

Top Order to remain the same

Given the subcontinent conditions, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton did fairly well at the top. They added 97 and 155 runs across four innings. Rickelton made a 70+ score, while the skipper came agonisingly close to a half-century.

Tony de Zorzi is expected to bat a spot higher. The 28-year-old batted at No.4, but he returned as the highest run-getter with 175 runs. He is also the only batter in the series to score a century.

Fixed positions in the Middle Order

Tristan Stubbs will take the No.4 spot. In the Pakistan series, however, the 25-year-old made a solitary good impression with a knock of 76. One reason could be that his spot was constantly shuffled between No.3 and 5.

Wiaan Mulder, who played only the first Test and made 17 runs at No.3, can be allotted in the No.5 spot, according to Philander. It’ll be his first time batting higher than the sixth spot. However, given that captain Temba Bavuma is back in the squad, he will return to this spot. He may even bat higher up the order, like his last match during the World Test Championship 2023-25 final. There’s a possibility that Philander missed out on including Bavuma in the playing combination, as the captain did not play in South Africa’s matches in Pakistan.

Gloveman Kyle Verreynne could also be pushed a spot higher to accommodate the bowling line-up. The promotion should work in his favour as he has made 598 runs out of his total of 1,196 at this position.

Marco Jansen could be preferred over Corbin Bosch

The visitors may go ahead with two pacers and three spinners, given the spin-assisting conditions in India. Marco Jansen was wicketless after bowling 23 overs in the 2nd Test. Corbin Bosch took five wickets in his last Test in Zimbabwe. However, the 25-year-old Jansen would be preferred over experienced Bosch, also to complement Kagiso Rabada in the attack.

“I think he will definitely feature, Marco Jansen. He is a wonderful complement to Kagiso Rabada. He also brings something completely different. He’s tall, he gets an extra bit of a bounce, and he gets to swing that ball.”

Philander went on to continue that Bosch’s addition may depend on the conditions offered. After Eden Gardens, the base will move to Guwahati for the 2nd Test from November 22.

“If surfaces are that good, I think we might see Corbin Bosch featuring in the Test series. He’s been bowling with some good pace. He had wonderful control [during the Pakistan series]. He’s going to be of paramount importance because he’s the one bowler who brings the thumbs into the play with the ball angling back at the right-handers, which is important inthe subcontinent.”

As per the veteran, South Africa are expected to go ahead with three spinners in Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Senuran Muthusamy. Harmer, with 13 wickets, was SA’s top wicket-taker against Pakistan, followed by Muthusamy with 11 scalps. The former took a six-wicket haul in the second match, while the latter took 10 wickets in the 1st Test. Maharaj joins the party with nine wickets, including a seven-wicket haul.

Vernon Philander’s South Africa Likely Playing XI for IND vs SA 1st Test

Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, and Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa Squad for India Test series

Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagison Rabada.

