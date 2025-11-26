Marco Jansen Takes a Stunning One-Handed Catch While Running Back To Dismiss Mohammed Siraj in 2nd IND vs SA Test [WATCH].

Marco Jansen took a magnificent catch to dismiss Mohammed Siraj and help South Africa clean sweep India. It was a fitting way to end the rubber, summing up the difference between the two sides.

ALSO READ:

Marco Jansen took a magnificent one-handed catch to dismiss Mohammed Siraj

Keshav Maharaj bowled a fuller-length delivery outside he off-stump line, to which Siraj tried to hit down the ground and got a decent connection. However, Marco Jansen immediately ran back and kept his eyes on the ball.

Just before the ball could go out of his reach, Jansen stretched his left hand, and it stuck on his palm. While going down, he ensured avoiding a sudden thrust with the ground, which could have popped the ball out of his hands, and completed the best catch of the series.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.