Quinton De Kock Century Marks Successful Return to ODIs, Sends Strong Warning Ahead of India vs South Africa Series


Quinton De Kock Century Marks Successful Return to ODIs, Sends Strong Warning Ahead of India vs South Africa Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 6, 2025
1 min read
Quinton De Kock Century Marks Successful Return to ODIs, Sends Strong Warning Ahead of India vs South Africa Series

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement, has looked in blistering form since his return. After slamming a whirlwind fifty in the first Pakistan vs South Africa ODI, the 32-year-old gave a testament to his sheer skills with a stellar century in the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd ODI.

QdK put up a performance right off the top shelf, reaching the three-digit mark in 96 balls, courtesy of seven boundaries and six maximums. In the process, he also built a 100-plus run stand for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi as the Proteas cruised towards and easy win.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

