Quinton De Kock Century Marks Successful Return to ODIs, Sends Strong Warning Ahead of India vs South Africa Series

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement, has looked in blistering form since his return. After slamming a whirlwind fifty in the first Pakistan vs South Africa ODI, the 32-year-old gave a testament to his sheer skills with a stellar century in the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd ODI.

QdK put up a performance right off the top shelf, reaching the three-digit mark in 96 balls, courtesy of seven boundaries and six maximums. In the process, he also built a 100-plus run stand for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi as the Proteas cruised towards and easy win.

