South Africa Spinner Reported for Suspect Bowling Action After AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He will now need to undergo an assessment at an ICC Testing facility.
South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspect bowling action following his debut in the first ODI against Australia that took place in Cairns on Tuesday. He had finished with figures of 1/46 from 10 overs, taking the wicket of Travis Head.
This development comes after the match officials raised concerns with regards to the legality of Subrayen’s bowling action.
“Subrayen will undergo an Independent Assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing facility to determine the legality of his bowling action,” an ICC release said. The Proteas had defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI on Tuesday.
Subrayen, an all-rounder, is a newbie to international cricket. The 31-year-old made his international debut in a Test against Zimbabwe in July, and registered figures of 4/42 in the first innings. However, he went wicketless in the second innings.
In Tuesday’s first ODI against Australia, Subrayen and veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled in tandem to help South Africa win by 98 runs. Maharaj, in fact, was the pick of the Proteas’ bowlers, registering figures of 5/33. For someone who has played 49 ODIs, this was his first-ever five-wicket haul in the format.
Australia were looking to chase down a total of 297, but ended up being bowled out for 198. Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 88 runs, but lacked support from a majority of his partners, except Ben Dwarshuis. Dwarshuis scored 33 runs from 52 balls.
Earlier, South Africa powered themselves to a total of 296/8 following fifties from Aiden Markram (82), captain Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke. The second ODI between Australia and South Africa will take place in Mackay on Friday (August 22). The Aussies will hope to put up a much improved performance with the bat.