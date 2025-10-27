South Africa Squad Announced for India Test Series, Temba Bavuma Returns to Lead

Previously, Bavuma was ruled out of the Pakistan tour.

Following the ongoing tour of Pakistan, South Africa are set to visit India for a multi-format contest. They have recently announced the South Africa squad for the India Test series, starting on November 14. The visitors have made only one change in their Test squad that recently levelled the two-fixture series in Pakistan. David Bedingham has made way for Bavuma in the 15-member squad.

South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Makes A Comeback

Temba Bavuma, the usual red-ball skipper of the Proteas, will return to the side after missing out on the team’s current Pakistan tour. The batter has recovered from his calf strain that he sustained during the England ODIs.

His inclusion will strengthen the team’s batting lineup, especially after a strong show against Pakistan in the subcontinental conditions. Moreover, Bavuma is coming on the back of a great form in the Tests, scoring four half-centuries and two hundreds in his last five fixtures.

“We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us,” noted South Africa’s head coach Shukri Conrad.

Notably, the defending champions of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 had started off the new cycle with a huge 93-run defeat in the series-opener in Pakistan. But they bounced back swiftly in the subsequent fixture to register a comfortable eight-wicket victory as well as their maiden win in the WTC points table. However, the side is yet to win a red-ball series on Indian soil since February 2000.

South Africa Squad for India Tests

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa Tour of India — Schedule

1st Test: November 14, Kolkata

November 14, Kolkata 2nd Test: November 22, Guwahati

November 22, Guwahati 1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

November 30, Ranchi 2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

December 3, Raipur 3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam

December 6, Visakhapatnam 1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

December 9, Cuttack 2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

December 11, New Chandigarh 3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

December 14, Dharamsala 4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

December 17, Lucknow 5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

