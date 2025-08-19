South Africa Star Embarks On A New Journey With An 81-Ball 82 in AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He reached his half-century in 54 balls.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram proved his case as an all-format opener with a well-made 82 runs in the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday.

Aiden Markram returns as an ODI opener in style

This was for the first time since 2021 that Markram opened for South Africa in ODIs, and he did so in some fashion. Markram got to his half-century off 54 balls, hitting six fours. He would go onto hit three more boundaries before being dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis in the 24th over. He was dismissed for 81 runs from 82 balls.

South Africa were off to a confident start, with Markram and Ryan Rickelton (33) forging 92 runs from 101 balls for the first wicket. The 30-year-old had got to his half-century in the 16th over, one over before the Proteas lost Rickelton.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA 296/8 Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 124/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 139/5 HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Despite losing his opening partner at the other end, Markram continued to ensure that the scoreboard kept ticking, as South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma joined him at No.3.

The Centurion-born cricketer kept rotating the strike, while also finding boundaries at regular intervals. However, Markram missed out on what would have been a fine century, as he was edged and caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis off Dwarshuis’ delivery.

At the time of writing this report, the Proteas were 232/5 in 41 overs, with Wiaan Mulder (2*) having joined Temba Bavuma in the middle.

In June this year, the right-handed batter scored a title-winning century for South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord’s.

This was also while opening the batting. Markram was dismissed for a six-ball duck in the first innings, but fought back in the second innings with a knock of 136 runs from 207 balls. His century helped the Temba Bavuma-led side to chase down a target of 282 with five wickets to spare, and hand South Africa their first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Aiden Markram’s record as an opener in all three formats

Markram has played a majority of his Test career as an opener, having done so in 42 out of the 46 Tests he has played. He has scored 2884 runs at an average of 38.45, and this includes 13 fifties and eight centuries. As far as ODIs are concerned, he has opened in just 19 ODIs and has scored 642 runs at an average of 37.76. This includes three fifties, but no centuries.

ALSO READ:

When it comes to T20Is, Markram has opened in just 10 matches, having scored 236 runs at a strike-rate of 167.37. Like in ODIs, he hasn’t scored a century in T20Is while opening the innings, but has registered three fifties.

Apart from Markram, currently only England’s Ben Duckett and South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton are all-format openers. As an opener, Duckett has scored 2770 runs from 35 Tests, 781 runs from 14 ODIs, and 221 runs from nine T20Is.

Rickelton, on the other hand, has opened for South Africa in just two Tests, having scored 281 runs. This includes a knock of 259 in the second Test against Pakistan earlier this year. He has opened in nine of the 10 ODIs he has played, and has scored 354 runs with a century to his name. And in 13 T20Is as an opener, Rickelton has aggregated 318 runs at a mediocre strike-rate of 135.31.