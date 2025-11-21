Tristan Stubbs Dropped from ODIs, Anrich Nortje Returns for T20Is as South Africa Announce Squads for India White-Ball Series

The ODIs will begin on November 30.

A day before the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced squads for the upcoming ODIs, T20Is in India. The squads have multiple notable inclusions, such as Anrich Nortje, and omissions like Tristan Stubbs and Kagiso Rabada.

The three-match ODI series will begin on November 30 in Ranchi. The first of five T20Is will be played in Cuttack on December 9.

The South African Men’s selection panel has announced full-strength squads for the upcoming white-ball tour against India.



One-Day International (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the three-match ODI series from 30 November – 06…

Tristan Stubbs Excluded from ODIs, Kagiso Rabada Battles Injury

Before India, the Proteas toured Pakistan for an all-format series. The 25-year-old Stubbs was part of both Tests, but he was out of the team for the white-ball matches. Across four innings, he could manage only 86 runs. Previously, he was part of the white-ball fixtures in England. In three ODI games, Stubbs could amass 68 runs at an average of 23. In the following two T20Is that he batted in, his average went down to 18 with a tally of 36 runs. These numbers are enough to showcase his struggle with form in recent times.

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, is suffering from a stress injury in his ribs. His exclusion from the South Africa playing XI for the 1st Test last week was a shocker. Consequently, he is ruled out of the 2nd Test in Guwahati tomorrow, and from the series too. The 30-year-old pacer is left out of both squads for the India games.

The CSA statement reads, “The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour. He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test.”

Another notable exclusion from the T20Is squad is Ryan Rickelton. A couple of months ago, Quinton de Kock reversed his retirement, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind. CSA’s preferences can be seen in the squad selection as they have chosen QDK for the opening role. He recently proved his credentials in ODIs against Pakistan, scoring 53, 123*, and 63. However, in three 20-over games, he managed only 30 runs. Rickelton didn’t feature in the Pakistan white-ball games either.

Anrich Nortje Returns After Injury Break

The seamer was last seen in action in Delhi earlier this year, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He could play only two matches, and has found himself in the KKR released players 2026 list. A stress reaction kept Anrich Nortje away from the game for a long period before he returned to play for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge earlier this month.

The 32-year-old made an immediate impact in his first match against KZN-Inland with a 2/27. He followed it up with a three-wicket haul in the next game. So far in five matches, Nortje has picked up eight wickets at an impressive economy of 6.10. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Dolphins, and is expected to carry his form against India in T20Is.

South Africa Squad for IND vs SA ODIs

Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, and Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa Squad for IND vs SA T20Is

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marzo Jansen, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Tristan Stubbs.

