Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

Dewald Brevis holds a hundred and a fifty in 10 T20Is already.

It has been a while after AB de Villiers retired from International cricket. But there is one player who is not letting us miss de Villiers. Dewald Brevis had made the T20I format his own, in just the 10 matches that he has been a part of at the international level. In the recent T20I series against Australia away from home, he registered a brilliant performance, making a mark in the cricketing circuit. Brevis is a regular feature in many of the franchises in the world, and a lot is expected out of the youngster already.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW 58/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR 15/1 SWE 136/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W 94/5 LL-W 74/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Toss – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 139/8 AS-A 121/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 127/8 HHA 125/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings

Having said that, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that South Africa might have made a mistake by rushing the youngster into the international circuit. He also spoke about the ‘Baby AB’ tag on the shoulders of Brevis, and how that may work against the Protea batter. In three innings, Brevis scored a total of 190 runs with a staggering average of 90. Moreover, he scored a fifty and a hundred as well. Though the Proteas lost the series by a margin of 2-1, the youngster made a great impact.

“Brevis has got a lot of talent. All the Baby AB stuff is a pretty heavy burden he had to have early in his career. He probably got fast-tracked a little bit into the South African side”, said Maxwell after the conclusion of the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

ALSO READ:

The Potential Of Dewald Brevis

Potential and Dewald Brevis go hand in hand. At least that’s what the numbers say. In 10 T20 internationals, he has scored 318 runs at an average of almost 40. But that is not the best thing. His strike-rate in T20Is is a whopping 191.56, which is extremely good for a batter in the shortest format. Till the recent series against Australia, he did not have any fifty to his name, but he scored a fifty as well as a hundred in the series.

The 22-year-old has played in the franchise leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, the SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His most successful tenure has been in the SA20, playing 32 matches and scoring 676 runs at an average of almost 46. He has played for the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY), and has shown great potential.

As of now, it does not seem like South Africa made the mistake of hurrying Brevis into the international setup. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his brief career, and is looking good to make it big. The youngster has a certain potential in the T20I format, and could also make it big in the 50-over format, provided he paces his game wisely according to the format. To add to that, the no-look shot adds a lot of value to his arsenal. His head position is wonderful when he is making contact with the ball, and that is what makes him successful.