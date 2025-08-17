News
Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?
south-africa-cricket

Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 17, 2025
3 min read

Dewald Brevis holds a hundred and a fifty in 10 T20Is already.

Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

It has been a while after AB de Villiers retired from International cricket. But there is one player who is not letting us miss de Villiers. Dewald Brevis had made the T20I format his own, in just the 10 matches that he has been a part of at the international level. In the recent T20I series against Australia away from home, he registered a brilliant performance, making a mark in the cricketing circuit. Brevis is a regular feature in many of the franchises in the world, and a lot is expected out of the youngster already.

Having said that, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that South Africa might have made a mistake by rushing the youngster into the international circuit. He also spoke about the ‘Baby AB’ tag on the shoulders of Brevis, and how that may work against the Protea batter. In three innings, Brevis scored a total of 190 runs with a staggering average of 90. Moreover, he scored a fifty and a hundred as well. Though the Proteas lost the series by a margin of 2-1, the youngster made a great impact.

“Brevis has got a lot of talent. All the Baby AB stuff is a pretty heavy burden he had to have early in his career. He probably got fast-tracked a little bit into the South African side”, said Maxwell after the conclusion of the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

ALSO READ:

The Potential Of Dewald Brevis

Potential and Dewald Brevis go hand in hand. At least that’s what the numbers say. In 10 T20 internationals, he has scored 318 runs at an average of almost 40. But that is not the best thing. His strike-rate in T20Is is a whopping 191.56, which is extremely good for a batter in the shortest format. Till the recent series against Australia, he did not have any fifty to his name, but he scored a fifty as well as a hundred in the series.

The 22-year-old has played in the franchise leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, the SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His most successful tenure has been in the SA20, playing 32 matches and scoring 676 runs at an average of almost 46. He has played for the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY), and has shown great potential.

As of now, it does not seem like South Africa made the mistake of hurrying Brevis into the international setup. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his brief career, and is looking good to make it big. The youngster has a certain potential in the T20I format, and could also make it big in the 50-over format, provided he paces his game wisely according to the format. To add to that, the no-look shot adds a lot of value to his arsenal. His head position is wonderful when he is making contact with the ball, and that is what makes him successful.

Dewald Brevis
Glenn Maxwell
South Africa
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.

Dewald Brevis Continues Six-Hitting Spree, Lands One on Roof, One in Next House During Stunning Knock vs Australia

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.
4:26 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.
August 14, 2025
Disha Asrani
Corbin Bosch Ben Dwarshius AUS vs SA

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach After Giving Fiery Send-off to Australian Pacer

He registered his best figures in T20I cricket during AUS vs SA 2nd T20I.
August 13, 2025
Aditya Ighe
dewald brevis csk jonny bairstow aus vs sa 2nd t20i 123 ipl 2025

CSK Almost Signed This Player Instead Of Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025, Here’s What Swayed Their Choice

Brevis was a clear positive for CSK in a miserable IPL 2025
August 13, 2025
Samarnath Soory
dewald brevis ab de villier aus vs sa 2nd t20i csk ipl 2025 auction

AB de Villiers Takes A Dig At IPL Franchises, Says CSK Pulled Off ‘Masterstroke’ By Signing Dewald Brevis

Brevis now holds the record for highest individual score by a South African in T20Is
August 12, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Best Since David Miller - Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

Best Since David Miller – Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

He got to his maiden century in T20Is.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
