Was Dewald Brevis Rushed Into International Cricket By South Africa?

Dewald Brevis holds a hundred and a fifty in 10 T20Is already.
It has been a while after AB de Villiers retired from International cricket. But there is one player who is not letting us miss de Villiers. Dewald Brevis had made the T20I format his own, in just the 10 matches that he has been a part of at the international level. In the recent T20I series against Australia away from home, he registered a brilliant performance, making a mark in the cricketing circuit. Brevis is a regular feature in many of the franchises in the world, and a lot is expected out of the youngster already.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
58/2
–
–
15/1
136/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
94/5
74/2
Lavender Lionesses Women beat Jinx Zagreb Women by 5 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/8
121/10
Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs
127/8
125/10
Northern Territory Strike beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 2 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Having said that, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell expressed that South Africa might have made a mistake by rushing the youngster into the international circuit. He also spoke about the ‘Baby AB’ tag on the shoulders of Brevis, and how that may work against the Protea batter. In three innings, Brevis scored a total of 190 runs with a staggering average of 90. Moreover, he scored a fifty and a hundred as well. Though the Proteas lost the series by a margin of 2-1, the youngster made a great impact.
“Brevis has got a lot of talent. All the Baby AB stuff is a pretty heavy burden he had to have early in his career. He probably got fast-tracked a little bit into the South African side”, said Maxwell after the conclusion of the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.
ALSO READ:
Potential and Dewald Brevis go hand in hand. At least that’s what the numbers say. In 10 T20 internationals, he has scored 318 runs at an average of almost 40. But that is not the best thing. His strike-rate in T20Is is a whopping 191.56, which is extremely good for a batter in the shortest format. Till the recent series against Australia, he did not have any fifty to his name, but he scored a fifty as well as a hundred in the series.
The 22-year-old has played in the franchise leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Vitality Blast, the SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His most successful tenure has been in the SA20, playing 32 matches and scoring 676 runs at an average of almost 46. He has played for the Mumbai Indians New York (MINY), and has shown great potential.
As of now, it does not seem like South Africa made the mistake of hurrying Brevis into the international setup. He has shown no signs of slowing down in his brief career, and is looking good to make it big. The youngster has a certain potential in the T20I format, and could also make it big in the 50-over format, provided he paces his game wisely according to the format. To add to that, the no-look shot adds a lot of value to his arsenal. His head position is wonderful when he is making contact with the ball, and that is what makes him successful.