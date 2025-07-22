[WATCH] He’s Still Got It! AB de Villiers Smashes 30-Ball 63* In IND vs SA Fixture In WCL 2025

South Africa posted 208 in the first innings.

AB de Villiers is still setting the stage on fire. Four years after announcing his retirement from International cricket, the Protea legend is still doing his thing, in his own way. We were able to witness a glimpse of AB de Villiers’ class in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 clash between India and South Africa in Northampton. Scoring at a strike rate of 210, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend gave the Indians a taste of his medicine. One of the most fascinating aspects of his batting is the amount of time he has before hitting a shot. Getting into great positions comes naturally to the Protean.

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 139/6 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 211/4 RWA 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN 208/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 89/5 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 41/10 ALZ-W 42/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 43/0 STO-W 42/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 128/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 63/2 IND-W 318/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN 133/10 PAK 125/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/7 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 147/6 NIG 109/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 186/7 MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK 60/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 162/10 MAK 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC 154/10 WIC 164/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC 19/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ 135/3 SA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W 112/1 ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

South Africa were put into bat first by the Indians. The openers had a good start, as Hashim Amla scored 22 off 19 deliveries with four boundaries. But in came South Africa’s skipper at four, with the same aura that reminded viewers of his domination in his playing days. He scored a magnificent 63* off just 30 deliveries to lift the team’s score to 208/6 in their 20 overs. De Villiers’ innings comprised three boundaries and four maximums. The 41-year-old legend was even seen running three with ease, a sight that was brilliant to watch for the spectators.

Here are the highlights of his knock of an unbeaten 63 against India champions in the WCL 2025. Treat your eyes!

𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹, 𝗔𝗕 𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 🤯



The 🐐 just showed that he's still got it, smacking 63* off just 30 balls 🙌#WCL2025 #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/oRvezMqzQ1 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2025

AB de Villiers – Mr 360 Not Losing His Spark

De Villiers could not make a mark in their first game against the West Indies champions. But he made his presence felt. His catch to dismiss opener Dwayne Smith off Aaron Phangiso was absolutely crucial to the outcome of the game. JP Duminy sealed the game for the Proteas against the West Indies. But as they say, one cannot keep a champion down for a long time. AB de Villiers bounced back in style against the Indians, showing a touch of class around Northampton.

ALSO READ:

Regarded as one of the most versatile batters of this generation, AB de Villiers could adjust his game according to the situation of the match. He has made contributions that have been vital for South Africa to draw a Test match. On the other hand, he has been a complete menace in white-ball cricket. His knock against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2015 will go down as one of his best international knocks.

His contributions to RCB in his tenure will go down as the most valuable ones. The former South African skipper played an important role for the franchise over the years and was involved in some of the most crucial decisions for the team. He could not lift the title with the team despite being a part of several seasons. He will always be known for toying with the bowlers at will. The partnership which he shared with Virat Kohli in RCB’s run-fest against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 will go down as one of the most explosive knocks he played for the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.