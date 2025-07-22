[WATCH] He’s Still Got It! AB de Villiers Smashes 30-Ball 63* In IND vs SA Fixture In WCL 2025

South Africa posted 208 in the first innings.
AB de Villiers is still setting the stage on fire. Four years after announcing his retirement from International cricket, the Protea legend is still doing his thing, in his own way. We were able to witness a glimpse of AB de Villiers’ class in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 clash between India and South Africa in Northampton. Scoring at a strike rate of 210, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend gave the Indians a taste of his medicine. One of the most fascinating aspects of his batting is the amount of time he has before hitting a shot. Getting into great positions comes naturally to the Protean.
186/7
216/5
Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 30 runs
192/5
180/9
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 12 runs
162/10
168/5
Mis-e-Ainak Knights beat Amo Sharks by 5 wickets
154/10
164/9
West Indies Champions beat England Champions by 10 runs
South Africa were put into bat first by the Indians. The openers had a good start, as Hashim Amla scored 22 off 19 deliveries with four boundaries. But in came South Africa’s skipper at four, with the same aura that reminded viewers of his domination in his playing days. He scored a magnificent 63* off just 30 deliveries to lift the team’s score to 208/6 in their 20 overs. De Villiers’ innings comprised three boundaries and four maximums. The 41-year-old legend was even seen running three with ease, a sight that was brilliant to watch for the spectators.
Here are the highlights of his knock of an unbeaten 63 against India champions in the WCL 2025. Treat your eyes!
De Villiers could not make a mark in their first game against the West Indies champions. But he made his presence felt. His catch to dismiss opener Dwayne Smith off Aaron Phangiso was absolutely crucial to the outcome of the game. JP Duminy sealed the game for the Proteas against the West Indies. But as they say, one cannot keep a champion down for a long time. AB de Villiers bounced back in style against the Indians, showing a touch of class around Northampton.
Regarded as one of the most versatile batters of this generation, AB de Villiers could adjust his game according to the situation of the match. He has made contributions that have been vital for South Africa to draw a Test match. On the other hand, he has been a complete menace in white-ball cricket. His knock against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2015 will go down as one of his best international knocks.
His contributions to RCB in his tenure will go down as the most valuable ones. The former South African skipper played an important role for the franchise over the years and was involved in some of the most crucial decisions for the team. He could not lift the title with the team despite being a part of several seasons. He will always be known for toying with the bowlers at will. The partnership which he shared with Virat Kohli in RCB’s run-fest against the Gujarat Lions in 2016 will go down as one of the most explosive knocks he played for the franchise.
