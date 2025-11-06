Why Is Dewald Brevis Not In South Africa Playing XI for PAK vs SA 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa is currently underway in Faisalabad. Both teams have made two changes in their starting XIs. While the hosts have included Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim in place of Abrar Ahmed and Hasan Nawaz, the Proteas’ Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams have made way for Nqabayomzi Peter and Nandre Burger.

But South African youngster Dewald Brevis has been a notable omission from the visitors’ playing XI. Following an underwhelming tour of Pakistan so far, the batter has been ruled out of the ongoing series with a low-grade shoulder muscle strain.

PAK vs SA 2nd ODI: Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (C), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.