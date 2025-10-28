Why is Donovan Ferreira South Africa T20I Captain — Explaining Why Aiden Markram Is Not There In South Africa Squad For Pakistan T20Is

Previously, Ferreira led South Africa in their one-off T20I against Namibia.

Following a 1-1 series draw in the Tests, South Africa are set to take on Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, starting on October 28. However, the fans have been curious about Donovan Ferreira replacing the usual South Africa captain, Aiden Markram, for the ongoing white-ball contests. Meanwhile, Tony de Zorzi is making his T20I debut in the first of three clashes in Rawalpindi.

The news from the middle is that Pakistan have won the toss and will take the field first.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.

Why is Donovan Ferreira Leading South Africa in PAK vs SA T20Is?

The South African all-rounder, Ferreira, has been elected to don the captain’s hat for the 20-over series. Initially, finisher David Miller was set to lead the pack in Markram’s absence. But unfortunately, a grade-1 right hamstring strain has sidelined the batter from the ongoing fixtures.

This led to Ferreira captaining the side for the three T20Is against Pakistan. He recently led the squad in their maiden and only T20I against Namibia two weeks back. But South Africa suffered an embarrassing four-wicket defeat while facing the developing side under Ferreira’s leadership.

Moreover, in a low-scoring encounter, the captain managed only four runs to contribute to the team’s total. The 27-year-old would look to overturn these stats while leading the side against the Men in Green.

ALSO READ:

Why South Africa Captain Aiden Markram Is Not Playing Pakistan T20Is?

The South African management has opted to rest their regular international players for the current limited-over series. Alongside the Proteas’ T20I skipper, Markram, they have also decided to give a break to their ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, youngsters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, and the veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj.

However, these key figures of the SA squad will be back in action for the upcoming multi-format India series, starting on November 14. But apart from the rested players, South Africa will also miss two of their seamers, Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka, due to injuries.

While Coetzee picked up a pectoral muscle injury during their one-off clash against Namibia, Maphaka was sidelined from the aforementioned match and the entire tour of Pakistan as well, due to suffering a hamstring injury during a domestic match.

South Africa T20I Squad Against Pakistan

Donovan Ferreira (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Tony de Zorzi, and Matthew Breetzke.

