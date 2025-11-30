Why Is Kagiso Rabada Not Playing In IND vs SA ODI Series?

He also missed the Test series.

South Africa are taking on India in the three-match IND vs SA ODI series starting November 30. Fresh off a historic 2-0 Test series win, the Proteas would aim to carry that momentum into the white-ball leg. However, Kagiso Rabada is a key name missing from the South Africa playing XI.

The Test series sweep, including a record 408-run win in the second Test at Guwahati, marked their first Test series win in India in 25 years.

Why Kagiso Rabada is Not Playing the IND vs SA ODI Series

South Africa’s premium pacer Kagiso Rabada was expected to feature in the IND vs SA ODI series, but remains sidelined due to a rib bone stress injury that had kept him out of the two-match Test series too. If he had been fit, a spot was guaranteed for Rabada in the South Africa Playing XI.

“The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour. He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test,” Cricket South Africa’s statement read.

This will further rule him out of the five-match T20I series in India, which will commence from December 9 in Cuttack.

Playing XIs for India vs South Africa 1st ODI

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman.

How South Africa Pace Attack Looks in Absence of Kagiso Rabada?

In the absence of Kagiso Rabada, South Africa’s pace attack consists of Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, and Marco Jansen. Additionally, an in-form Lungi Ngidi is also a part of the squad. He has been enjoying a sublime form in ODI cricket since IPL 2025, having claimed 11 wickets in the last six matches, including a five-wicket haul against Australia Down Under.

The three veterans add depth to the pace attack, allowing the team management to rotate bowlers, considering five T20Is to follow. The tall left-arm Jansen, who claimed 12 wickets in the Test series, will add support to the experienced unit.

The remaining two ODIs will be held in Raipur and Vishakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.

