Why Will Matthew Breetzke Captain South Africa Instead of Temba Bavuma in Pakistan ODIs

The Pakistan vs South Africa ODI series will be Breetzke's maiden captaincy stint.

Following an exciting T20I series, Pakistan are currently taking on South Africa for a three-match ODI series. But South African wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke will be seen to don the captain’s hat for these three clashes, in place of their usual 50-over skipper, Temba Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma Will Be Back In South Africa Squad for India Tests

South Africa’s regular captain, Temba Bavuma, is all set to return to the squad for the forthcoming India tour. Notably, a calf strain that the batter suffered during the overseas 50-over series against England had ruled him out of the Pakistan Tests and ODIs.

However, the last time Bavuma played against the Men in Green, he had notched up a crucial 82 to power the team’s total to 352/5 during the tri-nation series in February 2025. Breetzke had also put up a gritty 83-run knock in his debut ODI series, following his magnificent 150 in the series-opener facing New Zealand. But eventually, the hosts, Pakistan, claimed the match by securing a six-wicket victory.

Why Aiden Markram Is Not Leading South Africa in Bavuma’s Absence?

Following a hectic cricketing schedule, the Proteas management has decided to give a break to their key players for the ongoing white-ball contests. This includes the South African T20I captain Markram, who had often taken up the leadership duties in the other formats in the absence of their regular skipper Bavuma.

Previously, the all-rounder Donovan Ferreira was seen to lead the Proteas in the recently concluded T20I due to the same. However, alongside Markram, they have also opted to rest their prime seamer Kagiso Rabada, batters Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

But all of them are set to make a comeback in South Africa’s squad for the multi-format series against India, starting on November 14. Meanwhile, besides the rested players, the team will also miss two of their seamers for the upcoming series due to injuries.

Notably, Gerald Coetzee was set to feature in South Africa’s limited-overs leg of the tour. But unfortunately, a pectoral muscle injury during the team’s recent one-off T20I against Namibia has ruled him out of the series. Earlier, youngster Kwena Maphaka was also sidelined from the aforementioned fixture against Namibia as well as the entire tour of Pakistan after picking up a hamstring injury during a domestic clash.

South Africa Test Squad Against India

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj , Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

