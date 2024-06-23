'Afghanistan took revenge and how' - Social media reacts to Afghanistan's sensational win over Australia

Afghanistan side scripted one of the biggest wins in T20 World Cup history after Afghanistan thrashed Australia by 21 runs in their Super 8 game on Sunday.

The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan side scripted one of the biggest wins in T20 World Cup history after Afghanistan thrashed Australia by 21 runs in their Super 8 game on Sunday and went on to spoil Pat Cummins' excitement of recording back-to-back hat-tricks. Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side were chasing 149 to win, but they were bowled out for 127 thanks to Gulbadin Naib's magnificent 4/20 and Naveen-ul-Haq's 3/20.

The only Australian batter that managed to score was Glenn Maxwell, who scored 59 off 41 balls. Afghanistan's hopes came true over eight months after they came agonisingly close to stunning Australia at the ODI World Cup 2023 in November.

Afghanistan stunned Australia for the first time ever in any format, following opening batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scoring terrific half-centuries to set the tone in the game. Only three of Australia's batters scored double-digit runs, which shows that their batters have been struggling, even though Cummins became only the second bowler in international cricket history to record back-to-back hat-tricks after Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. Only one man, Glenn Maxwell, stood in Afghanistan's way of making history, as Australia had been reduced to 32/2 and then 71/4.

Afghanistan made T20 World Cup history with wishes pouring from all around the world

It was all going to come about again for star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The helmet was taken off when the Big Show quickly reached a half-century. But this time, the final touches were missing. Maxwell blasted Gulbadin hard to the point region where Noor Ahmed produced an incredible catch. The wheels came off, and Afghanistan witnessed history pouring all around them. The wickets had been picked up by Gulbadin, Rashid Khan, and Naveen-ul-Haq, and thrilling scenes were set off when Adam Zampa found Mohammad Nabi at long-on.

On the other hand, Australia's chase was not easy from their first over of the game. Australia's opening batter Travis Head got dismissed for a three-ball duck by LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, while Nabi produced a top-edge off left-handed batter David Warner's willow to get rid of him. Meanwhile, Afghanistan recently defeated England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, three World Champions, during the ODI World Cup 2023. In addition to this, Afghanistan crushed New Zealand by 74 runs just days ago, continuing their giant-killing campaign.

