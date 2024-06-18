'Don't waste your time' - Former India player invites Gary Kirsten to leave Pakistan and coach India

The 2011 ODI World Cup winner and India's sensational off-spinner Harbhajan Singh penned close companion Gary Kirsten and asked him to step down as Pakistan men's cricket team head coach. The 43-year-old urged Kirsten to "not waste time" with Green Army cricket in a blunt remark. Harbhajan further added that it would be very pleasing to see him as the Indian team head coach.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made his remarks after recently appointed Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten's alleged criticism of Babar Azam and Co. for their "lack of unity" after their horrendous show in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The former South African cricketer further said that working in a team atmosphere involving multiple factions has proven to be tough for him as the head coach of them.

"Don’t waste ur time there Gary.. Come back to Coach Team INDIA. Gary Kirsten One of the rare gems/ A great coach, mentor, friend to all in the 1202 team. Our winning coach of the 2011 World Cup. Special Man Gary @Gary_Kisten," Harbhajan Singh said in a post on X.

Don’t waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare 💎.. A Great Coach ,Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary ❤️ @Gary_Kirsten https://t.co/q2vAZQbWC4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 17, 2024



Gary Kirsten is recognized for guiding India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup

The Men in Green have failed to qualify for the next round of the Super 8's, as Babar Azam and Co. were defeated by the USA in their opening game. In addition, they failed to chase down 119 runs against archrivals India, which put them on the brink of elimination. However, the washout in the USA vs. Ireland confirmed their exit despite their great wins over Ireland and Canada in the group stage.

Notably, Gary Kirsten is recognized for guiding India to victory in the 2011 World Cup as the hosts defeated a strong Sri Lankan side on April 1 at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. He worked with the MS Dhoni-led side from 2008 to 2011, and he was present on that historic Mumbai night when the Men in Blue finally lifted the cherished trophy, breaking a 28-year drought.

Meanwhile, the former batting legend became head coach of the Pakistani team in the final week of May, when Babar Azam and Co. were playing a series against England. It has been reported that Kirsten stated in his contract that he would fill out his term with the Gujarat Titans of the Indian Premier League prior to joining the Pakistan national squad for the World Cup.

