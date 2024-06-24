'They deserve it thoroughly' - Social media reacts to South Africa's magnificent win over hosts West Indies

South Africa qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a three-wicket win via the Duckworth Lewis method over hosts West Indies in a rain-truncated Super 8s match in North Sound.

The South African cricket team has qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after escaping a match that was delayed due to rain and accomplishing an uphill battle after winning seven straight games, five of which came out much too close for the heart. They defeated the host West Indies and went on to top their Super Eight group on June 24 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

Meanwhile, all the evidence says that things are about to turn for a side that has long been denied an ICC trophy. Similar to their rugby team, the Springboks, who won the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final last year, South Africa has been winning games and finding ways to handle pressure. Their recent rise in strength has allowed them to make it into the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2024 for the first time in ten years.

Amazingly, Aiden Markram had just led the Under-19 team to the World Cup when they entered the semifinals of the 2014 tournament. The middle-order batter is now captaining the senior squad, and he is doing well, both greatly and in an intriguing way. In addition to this, Markram bowled himself for the full four overs after the new ball. Moreover, the star cricketer made a bizarre choice to rely on spin during this match in Antigua. This was the highest number of spin overs that South Africa had ever bowled in a T20 World Cup match, and their tactic worked perfectly.

South Africa's winning moment:

ICE COLD FINISH BY MARCO JANSEN. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WgrkIM7GWe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2024



South Africa turning things around

South Africa's golden era of white-ball cricket players took an important turn towards brushing off the label of "eternal chokers" and advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with their thrilling win over the formidable West Indies by three wickets in an enthralling Super 8s match that was cut short due to rain.

Speaking about the game here, Aiden Markram led South Africa to the revised target of 123 as wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27), along with his slow bowling partners Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and skipper Aiden Markram (1/28), reduced the West Indies to a modest 135 for 8. With this victory, South Africa finished as the table-toppers of Group 1, with defending champion England finishing second in the semifinals.

Check out how fans have reacted to this win



England lost against AUS and SA and had no result against Scotland, but are still the first team to qualify for the Semis. While South Africa despite winning 6 consecutive games, could be out. This is why Luck and NRR both are important. pic.twitter.com/TiDg4tgE8j — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 23, 2024

Markam Lucky Guy For Africa, Under his captaincy the team in front gets choked which Africa used to do before.



Now Africa has reached the semi-finals and that too by winning all the matches consecutively.



Good Luck South Africa. pic.twitter.com/XvkdNA2bp1 — JAISH 𝕏 (@i_boulti) June 24, 2024







Just feel so happy for them! They deserve it thoroughly 💯 — Ananth Shankar (@activeananth11) June 24, 2024



