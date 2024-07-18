Can London Spirit overcome the unavailability challenges in the Men's Hundred 2024?

London Spirit were the second-worst performer in The Hundred 2023, ending in the seventh position on the points table.

London Spirit’s biggest issue will again be the unavailability of their main batters due to the summer.

London Spirit - Team Profile for the Men's Hundred 2024

Captain: Dan Lawrence

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Previous edition: 7th

Title: None

London Spirit were the second-worst performer in The Hundred 2023, ending in the seventh position on the points table. They could only win two of their eight games and attained six points. Two of their games were washed out, whereas the Spirit lost as many as four encounters and never looked settled in the tournament.

As they look to improve in a fresh season, London Spirit have made notable signings to bolster their squad. They have brought Caribbean flavour to the side, including Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer. Further, Richard Gleeson’s inclusion provides more fire to the pace attack that already consists of quality names.

Dan Lawrence will lead the unit again and play a crucial role for his team. Trevor Bayliss will be at the coaching helm. They will look to improve their position from the previous edition and compete harder this time.

Complete London Spirit Squad for The Hundred 2024

Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Andre Russell (West Indies), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Andre Russell and Nathan Ellis are featuring in Major League Cricket, which might delay their entry in The Hundred by a couple of matches.

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, and Ollie Pope are part of England’s home Test summer. They will join the squad late and will be partially unavailable.

Probable London Spirit Playing XI for The Hundred 2024

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence (c), Ollie Pope, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Matthew Critchley, Richard Gleeson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis

Strengths

London Spirit have solid openers who can utilise the field restrictions early on.

Andre Russell’s inclusion provides more firepower and depth to the lower middle order.

They bat deep, with someone like Matthew Critchley capable of hitting big.

They have pacers for different phases. Dan Worrall can handle the new ball well, while Richard Gleeson is a solid enforcer. Nathan Ellis is elite in all the phases.

Weaknesses

The unavailability of key batters will be a massive concern for London Spirit, with most of English batters playing for the national team.

The spin attack looks bleak, with no quality wrist-spin option.

They would have liked a left-arm pacer in their strongest XI.

London Spirit’s The Hundred 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

Southern Brave vs London Spirit - 24 July, 11:00 PM IST

London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix - 27 July, 11:00 PM IST

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire - 01 August, 7:30 PM IST

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - 04 August, 7:30 PM IST

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit - 07 August, 11:00 PM IST

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - 09 August, 11:00 PM IST

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 11 August, 7:30 PM IST

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit - 13 August, 11:00 PM IST

The Hundred 2024 Season Prediction

London Spirit's biggest issue will again be the unavailability of their main batters due to the summer. However, their batting unit has got a major boost due to the availability of Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer. The pace attack looks well-rounded and settled.

Honestly, it’s a bit tricky to predict how they will go this season. London Spirit will be hard to beat since they have most bases covered when on full strength. But they won’t be full strength in most of their games.

For now, they look like ending somewhere in the mid-table. It’s hard for them to go through the knockout stages.

