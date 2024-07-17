Massive surge! India batter climbs 36 spots, another talent seals career-best position in ICC T20I rankings

Both cricketers looked in sublime form in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe tour.

In a recent boost for India cricketers, two talented youngsters have witnessed a massive surge in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

Shubman Gill, who captained the India team to a dominating 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe, finished as the top run-scorer with 170 runs in five innings which saw him jump a whopping 36 spots to climb to the 37th place.

On the other hand, talented young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his career-best rankings after reaching the 6th spot, jumping four places from his last position.

Aussie opener Travis Head continues to hold onto the apex spot, followed by India star Suryakumar Yadav with 797 points.

However, England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt also rose through to come on level with SKY with the same points tally.

Shubman Gill overtakes veteran India stars

Notably, Gill is now the fourth-best player from India in the T20I rankings as he eclipsed star batters Virat Kohli (51st) and Rohit Sharma (42nd), who had recently announced their retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Gill trails behind Suryakumar (second), Jaiswal (sixth), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (eighth).

Gill and Jaiswal capitalized on their opportunities against a relatively easier opponent. Gill led the charts, boasting a strike rate of 125.93 and an average of 42.50.

Despite missing the first two T20Is, Jaiswal made a significant impact, scoring an unbeaten 93 runs in the 4th T20I and accumulating 141 runs across three matches. He averaged 70.50 with a remarkable strike rate of 165.88.

Amongst other gainers, Washington Sunder moved up 36 spots to reach the 46th position and Mukesh Kumar moved up 21 spots to claim the 73rd ranking.

