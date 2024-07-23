Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2024: Playing XI, Full Men's Squad, Captain, Coach, Injury news, Fixtures, Schedule, and All you need to know

Manchester Originals were the second-best side in The Hundred 2023, reaching the tournament's final, where they lost to Oval Invincibles.

Manchester Originals - Team Profile for The Men's Hundred 2024

Captain: Jos Buttler

Coach: Simon Katich

Previous edition: 2nd

Title: None

Manchester Originals were the second-best side in The Hundred 2023, reaching the tournament's final, where they lost to Oval Invincibles. They won four games out of their eight allotted games and got nine points. One of their matches was washed out, and MO defeated Southern Brave in the Eliminator.

They retained their core and made notable signings in the draft, focusing on the overseas department. They have created a slight revamp in their bowling department, with their pace attack relatively new. The squad looks good.

Jos Buttler will lead the unit again, as he did in the previous editions. Simon Katich will act as their head coach. The Originals hope to get a step ahead and win the title with a promising squad in The Hundred 2024.

Complete Manchester Originals Squad for The Hundred 2024

Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Wayne Madsen, Max Holden, Mitchell Stanley, Josh Hull, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst, Tom Aspinwall, Scott Currie

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Fred Klaassen won’t feature in The Hundred 2024. Tom Aspinwall has replaced him in the squad.

Josh Tongue sustained a pectoral injury and was ruled out of the competition. Scott Currie replaces him.

Probable Manchester Originals Playing XI for The Hundred 2024

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Sikandar Raza, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir, Mitchell Stanley

Strengths

Manchester Originals have the best opening pair in the competition.

They have a nice blend of RHB-LHB throughout the batting unit.

They have ample depth in the batting unit, with Tom Hartley also capable of holding his bat.

They have quality and variety in the spin bowling department.

They have plenty of bowling options in their strongest XI.

Weaknesses

While Manchester Originals have depth in the batting department, they might be massively dependent on the bowling all-rounders to do the finishing role.

The pace-bowling attack looks slightly bleak, with Fazalhaq Farooqi being the only reliable specialist. They have options but are untrustworthy, especially in the slog overs.

The backups are not as rich in experience.

Manchester Originals’ The Hundred 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire - 25 July, 11:00 PM IST

Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets - 29 July, 11:00 PM IST

Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals - 01 August, 11:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - 04 August, 10:30 PM IST

Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles - 06 August, 07:30 PM IST

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals - 09 August, 11:00 PM IST

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - 11 August, 11:00 PM IST

Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals - 15 August, 11:00 PM IST

The Hundred 2024 Season Prediction

Manchester Originals have a good lineup, but their bowling is inferior to the previous edition. The pace attack is massively vulnerable. Fortunately, they have a strong spin attack, superior to The Hundred 2023.

The biggest positive for them is they won’t have any unavailability issues at any stage. If their batting unit clicks, the pace attack can get away in a few matches. The all-rounders will have to perform with both bat and ball.

Overall, they look like a decent unit and should compete in every game. They might qualify for the knockout stages. However, the Originals might not win the trophy again.

