Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024: Playing XI, Full Men's Squad, Captain, Coach, Injury news, Fixtures, Schedule, and All you need to know
Northern Superchargers - Team Profile
Captain: Harry Brook
Coach: Andrew Flintoff
Previous edition: 8th
Title: None
Northern Superchargers were the worst-performing team in The Hundred 2023, ending at the bottom of the points table. They won only two matches and got a mere five points, losing five games while one ended in no result. Overall, their growth was stagnant in the season and looked listless throughout.
They have a new captain and coach in a fresh season, with Harry Brook taking on the captaincy charge. Among the finest all-rounders to play the game, Andrew Flintoff will be at the coaching helm and look to take the team forward. They have made some exciting signings, which has certainly bolstered their squad.
Overall, they look like quite an improved unit and will compete harder this time. Northern Superchargers must avoid previous mistakes and play as a force. They have the depth and quality to make giant progress in 2024.
Complete Northern Superchargers Squad for The Hundred 2024
Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Matthew Short (Australia), Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington
Team News (Injuries and replacements)
Harry Brook will be available after England’s third Test against the West Indies, while Ben Stokes will only feature in the last four games. Pat Brown will replace Harry Brook for the first two games, whereas Ben Dwarshuis will feature in four matches in Stokes’ absence.
Dillon Pennington and Matthew Potts’ availability will depend on their workload in the West Indies series.
Colin Ingram will play the first game in Nicholas Pooran’s absence, who is playing in MLC.
Probable Northern Superchargers Playing XI for The Hundred 2024
Jason Roy, Matthew Short, Harry Brook (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Adam Hose, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Dillon Pennington, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson.
Strengths
On full strength, Northern Superchargers have a fiery batting unit.
They have a nice blend of LHB-RHB with versatile batters to remain unpredictable throughout the batting order.
They have solid players of pace bowling at the top and spin in the middle order.
Their pace and spin attack have variety.
Their bowling attack has quality options for powerplay and middle overs.
Weaknesses
The unavailability of main players will be the biggest issue for Northern Superchargers. They will be the most affected side due to the home Test summer.
The bowling looks prone to death overs.
The backups don’t have quality and experience at this level.
Northern Superchargers’ The Hundred 2024 Fixtures/Schedule
Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets - 26 July, 11:05 PM IST
Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave - 30 July, 11:05 PM IST
Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers - 02 August, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - 04 August, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers - 06 August, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers - 08 August, 7:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - 11 August, 10:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit - 13 August, 11:00 PM IST
The Hundred 2024 Season Prediction
There’s quality overflowing from the top to bottom when you look at the squad. However, their biggest issue will again be the unavailability of top players for the most part. That reduces their strength significantly.
When all of them are available, they should do better naturally and win more matches. Apart from that, this looks like an average unit again. The key will be to avoid big defeats and contest hard when the big guns are away so that they remain in competition.
Anyways, the unavailability of those players is long enough to hamper the team’s progress. Northern Superchargers will do better than the previous season. However, they might not qualify for the knockout phase again.
