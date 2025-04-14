LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.
LSG defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last encounter. Bowling first, they didn’t start well but managed to pull things back in the second half and chased it down comfortably due to sensational knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.
Meanwhile, in their previous fixture, CSK registered their fifth successive defeat in IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting lineup failed, as they scored a mere 103, and KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh, Avesh Khan
Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
The decks in Lucknow in three games have been decent for batting, but it was slightly slow in the previous game. However, LSG might use a red-soil wicket for this fixture to negate the CSK spinners’ threat. Hence, the bounce will be more than usual, with some assistance for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Scores
|Aiden Markram
|15 (13)
|1 (4)
|28 (18)
|53 (38)
|47 (28)
|58 (31)
|Mitchell Marsh
|72 (36)
|52 (31)
|0 (1)
|61 (30)
|81 (48)
|DNP
|Nicholas Pooran
|75 (30)
|70 (26)
|44 (30)
|12 (6)
|87* (36)
|61 (34)
|Rishabh Pant
|0 (6)
|15 (15)
|2 (5)
|2 (6)
|DNB
|21 (18)
|David Miller
|27* (19)
|13* (7)
|19 (18)
|30 (19)
|4* (4)
|7 (11)
|Ayush Badoni
|4 (5)
|6 (6)
|41 (33)
|27 (14)
|DNB
|28* (20)
|Shardul Thakur
|0 (2)
|22* (8)
|3* (3)
|5* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|9 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravi Bishnoi
|0 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Digvesh Rathi
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Prince Yadav
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manimaran Siddharth
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abdul Samad
|DNP
|22* (8)
|27 (12)
|4 (2)
|6 (4)
|2* (3)
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (0)
|2* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Final Figures
|Shardul Thakur
|2-0-19-2
|4-0-34-4
|3-0-39-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-34-2
|Manimaran Siddharth
|4-0-39-2
|DNP
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4-0-53-2
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-36-2
|Prince Yadav
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|1.3-0-22-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|4-0-45-1
|3-0-30-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-32-1
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-46-1
|4-0-55-2
|3-0-33-0
|Aiden Markram
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|Scores
|Rachin Ravindra
|65* (45)
|41 (31)
|0 (4)
|3 (6)
|36 (23)
|4 (9)
|Rahul Tripathi
|2 (3)
|5 (3)
|23 (19)
|DNP
|DNP
|16 (22)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|53 (26)
|0 (4)
|63 (44)
|5 (4)
|1 (3)
|DNP
|Shivam Dube
|9 (7)
|19 (15)
|18 (10)
|18 (15)
|42 (27)
|31* (29)
|Deepak Hooda
|3 (5)
|4 (9)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (4)
|Sam Curran
|4 (9)
|8 (13)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravindra Jadeja
|17 (18)
|25 (19)
|32* (22)
|2 (3)
|9* (5)
|0 (2)
|MS Dhoni
|0 (2)
|30* (16)
|16 (11)
|30* (26)
|27 (12)
|1 (4)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|DNB
|11 (8)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (7)
|Noor Ahmad
|DNB
|0* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (8)
|Nathan Ellis
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Vijay Shankar
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (6)
|69* (54)
|2* (2)
|29 (21)
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Devon Conway
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|13 (14)
|69 (49)
|12 (11)
|Anshul Kamboj
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3* (3)
|Final Figures
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-38-2
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-45-2
|3-0-40-0
|Sam Curran
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-34-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Nathan Ellis
|4-0-38-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4-0-31-1
|2-0-22-1
|4-0-46-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-48-2
|3-0-30-0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3-0-21-0
|3-0-37-0
|2-0-10-1
|2-0-19-1
|3-0-18-0
|0.1-0-9-0
|Noor Ahmad
|4-0-18-4
|4-0-36-3
|4-0-28-2
|3-0-36-1
|3-0-32-1
|2-0-8-1
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-31-1
|4-0-52-0
|DNP
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-30-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Choudhary
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-50-0
|2-0-21-1
|DNP
|Anshul Kamboj
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
Aiden Markram (LSG):
Ayush Badoni (LSG):
Shardul Thakur (LSG):
Devon Conway (CHE):
Noor Ahmad (CHE):
Mitchell Marsh (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran (LSG):
Rachin Ravindra (CHE):
Abdul Samad (LSG):
Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage and have played better cricket. However, Chennai Super Kings have a good bowling attack and will be desperate for a win. This one is slightly tough to predict, but CSK might get back to winning ways.
