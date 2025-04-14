News
LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings have a good bowling attack and will be desperate for a victory, so they should win.
uncategorized
Last updated: April 14, 2025

LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings have a good bowling attack and will be desperate for a victory, so they should win.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

LSG defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last encounter. Bowling first, they didn’t start well but managed to pull things back in the second half and chased it down comfortably due to sensational knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, in their previous fixture, CSK registered their fifth successive defeat in IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting lineup failed, as they scored a mere 103, and KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs.

LSG vs CHE: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Lucknow in three games have been decent for batting, but it was slightly slow in the previous game. However, LSG might use a red-soil wicket for this fixture to negate the CSK spinners’ threat. Hence, the bounce will be more than usual, with some assistance for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)47 (28)58 (31)
Mitchell Marsh72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)81 (48)DNP
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)87* (36)61 (34)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)DNB21 (18)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)4* (4)7 (11)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)DNB28* (20)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)DNBDNB
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Manimaran SiddharthDNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)6 (4)2* (3)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)DNBDNB
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP0 (1)DNBDNB
Final Figures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-14-0-52-24-0-34-2
Manimaran Siddharth4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-14-0-33-14-0-30-1
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-14-0-47-14-0-36-2
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNP
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-14-0-45-14-0-32-1
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-14-0-55-23-0-33-0
Aiden MarkramDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-15-0

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)0 (4)3 (6)36 (23)4 (9)
Rahul Tripathi2 (3)5 (3)23 (19)DNPDNP16 (22)
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)63 (44)5 (4)1 (3)DNP
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)18 (10)18 (15)42 (27)31* (29)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)DNPDNPDNP0 (4)
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)32* (22)2 (3)9* (5)0 (2)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)16 (11)30* (26)27 (12)1 (4)
Ravichandran AshwinDNB11 (8)DNBDNBDNB1 (7)
Noor AhmadDNB0* (2)DNBDNBDNB1 (8)
Nathan EllisDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Khaleel AhmedDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Matheesha PathiranaDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP
Vijay ShankarDNPDNP9 (6)69* (54)2* (2)29 (21)
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP11 (4)DNPDNPDNP
Devon ConwayDNPDNPDNP13 (14)69 (49)12 (11)
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3* (3)
Final Figures
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-14-0-38-24-0-25-24-0-45-23-0-40-0
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0DNBDNPDNPDNP
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-14-0-46-13-0-21-04-0-48-23-0-30-0
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-02-0-10-12-0-19-13-0-18-00.1-0-9-0
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-34-0-28-23-0-36-13-0-32-12-0-8-1
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-24-0-28-24-0-31-14-0-52-0DNP
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP2-0-30-0DNPDNPDNP
Mukesh ChoudharyDNPDNPDNP4-0-50-02-0-21-1DNP
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-19-1

Top Player Picks for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

  • Aiden Markram has been in terrific form in IPL 2025. He can contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Aiden Markram has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 157.95 in four innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.
  • Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 58, 47, 53, 28, & 1.

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

  • Ayush Badoni has 315 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 141.89 in 14 innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.
  • Ayush Badoni has done well against most CSK bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.
  • Ayush Badoni’s previous five scores: 28*, 30, 41, 6, & 4.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur has three wickets at an average of 37.66 in three innings in Lucknow.
  • Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 32.40 average, & 9.77 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 29 average, & 10.41 economy rate.
  • Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/34, 2/52, 1/40, 0/39, & 4/34.

Devon Conway (CHE):

  • Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and can score big.
  • Devon Conway scored 11 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.
  • Devon Conway’s previous five scores: 12, 69, 13, 30, & 21.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

  • Noor Ahmad has two wickets in two innings in Lucknow.
  • Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, & 8.27 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 15 average, & 7.91 economy rate.
  • Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/8, 1/32, 1/36, 2/28, & 3/36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

  • Mitchell Marsh will open the innings. He is a dangerous batter and has been in fine form.
  • Mitchell Marsh has 60 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 181.81 in three innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Mitchell Marsh’s previous five scores: 81, 60, 0, 52, & 72.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran has 338 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 139.09 in 18 innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Nicholas Pooran vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 46 runs, 39 balls, 11.50 average, 117.94 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Nicholas Pooran vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 16 runs, 30 balls, 8 average, 53.33 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 61, 87*, 12, 44, & 70.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

  • Rachin Ravindra was dismissed on a duck in his only innings in Lucknow.
  • Rachin Ravindra will open the innings and enjoy playing in Lucknow. He can score big.
  • Rachin Ravindra’s previous five scores: 4, 36, 3, 0, & 41.

LSG vs CHE Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG):

  • Abdul Samad might bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage and have played better cricket. However, Chennai Super Kings have a good bowling attack and will be desperate for a win. This one is slightly tough to predict, but CSK might get back to winning ways.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

