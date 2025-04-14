LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

LSG defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last encounter. Bowling first, they didn’t start well but managed to pull things back in the second half and chased it down comfortably due to sensational knocks from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, in their previous fixture, CSK registered their fifth successive defeat in IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting lineup failed, as they scored a mere 103, and KKR chased down the target in 10.1 overs.

LSG vs CHE: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Lucknow in three games have been decent for batting, but it was slightly slow in the previous game. However, LSG might use a red-soil wicket for this fixture to negate the CSK spinners’ threat. Hence, the bounce will be more than usual, with some assistance for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNB DNB Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1

Top Player Picks for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

Aiden Markram has been in terrific form in IPL 2025. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Aiden Markram has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 157.95 in four innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 58, 47, 53, 28, & 1.

Ayush Badoni (LSG):

Ayush Badoni has 315 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 141.89 in 14 innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

Ayush Badoni has done well against most CSK bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.

Ayush Badoni’s previous five scores: 28*, 30, 41, 6, & 4.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur has three wickets at an average of 37.66 in three innings in Lucknow.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 32.40 average, & 9.77 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 29 average, & 10.41 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/34, 2/52, 1/40, 0/39, & 4/34.

Devon Conway (CHE):

Devon Conway will open the innings. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Devon Conway scored 11 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.

Devon Conway’s previous five scores: 12, 69, 13, 30, & 21.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad has two wickets in two innings in Lucknow.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, & 8.27 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 15 average, & 7.91 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/8, 1/32, 1/36, 2/28, & 3/36.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh will open the innings. He is a dangerous batter and has been in fine form.

Mitchell Marsh has 60 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 181.81 in three innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Mitchell Marsh’s previous five scores: 81, 60, 0, 52, & 72.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 338 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 139.09 in 18 innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Nicholas Pooran vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 46 runs, 39 balls, 11.50 average, 117.94 SR, & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: 16 runs, 30 balls, 8 average, 53.33 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 61, 87*, 12, 44, & 70.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

Rachin Ravindra was dismissed on a duck in his only innings in Lucknow.

Rachin Ravindra will open the innings and enjoy playing in Lucknow. He can score big.

Rachin Ravindra’s previous five scores: 4, 36, 3, 0, & 41.

LSG vs CHE Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG):

Abdul Samad might bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage and have played better cricket. However, Chennai Super Kings have a good bowling attack and will be desperate for a win. This one is slightly tough to predict, but CSK might get back to winning ways.

