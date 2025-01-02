‘Answer remains the same’ – Watch Gautam Gambhir’s brutal reply when asked about Rohit Sharma in SCG playing XI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the press ahead of the fifth and final Sydney Test against Australia, and had to face some tough questions on the form of skipper Rohit Sharma.

While it’s the captain who usually appears for the presser, it was Gambhir who turned up this time around, raising doubts in the journalists present about Rohit’s availability for the Test.

The horrendous run of form on this tour for Rohit had raised speculation about him being dropped for the SCG Test, with the skipper making a highest score of 10 in the three Tests he has played in so far this series.

Responding to the queries, Gambhir failed to confirm if Rohit would actually play in the XI.

India face Australia in the fifth and final Test in Sydney with the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Australia. The visitors could still retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they win the SCG Test.