News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.
Features
January 2, 2025 - 11:30 am

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Out? India’s Playing XI for SCG Test Set To Witness Big Calls

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

After losing the Melbourne Test last week, India must win the final Test in Sydney to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. There has been ample chaos since the previous defeat, and Gautam Gambhir’s press conference has given more speculations than clarity.

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names. The change might start from the top, with Rohit Sharma getting dropped after Gautam Gambhir’s press conference left everyone speculating, and KL Rahul again taking the opening slot.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill will return to the side and take the No.3 slot, followed by Virat Kohli at No.4. Rishabh Pant’s position has been under scrutiny after underwhelming returns on the tour, but he should keep his place and take the No.5 position.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Responds to Dressing Room Leaks Around His ‘Enough Is Enough’ Rant

Nitish Kumar Reddy should get the batting promotion and bat at No.6 after his heroics throughout this tour. Ravindra Jadeja, who has looked good in patches, should be India’s No.7 and contribute with both bat and ball.

Washington Sundar to keep his place; Prasidh Krishna to replace Akash Deep

While India didn’t utilise Washington Sundar’s bowling enough in the Melbourne Test, his batting was good enough to keep him in the XI. He scored a brilliant fifty in the first innings and looked good in the second dig, even though wickets kept falling from the other end.

Akash Deep is out of the fifth Test due to a back strain, which is a massive blow for the Indian team. Prasidh Krishna, a genuine hit-the-deck seamer, is ideally suited for the conditions and should come in as a replacement.

India also have the option of Harshit Rana, who earlier featured in the series but didn’t inspire enough confidence. Hence, the team might look for alternatives, giving Krishna a go and see what he does.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be the other frontline pacers in the XI. Since Rohit will be dropped for this game, Bumrah will return to the helm and lead the Indian side for the final match in Sydney.

India’s Predicted Playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c)

Australia’s Predicted Playing XI for 5th Test vs India: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Jasprit Bumrah
Nitish Kumar Reddy
RIshabh Pant
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

Rutherford, Ghazanfar Feature in Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year (2024)

Here, we pick the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a strong impact in 2024.
Features
01/01/2025
We form the Men’s T20I team of the year, looking at top performers in the format.

Sanju Samson, Travis Head Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s T20I Team Of The Year

The year saw several top performances, with a few familiar names again stealing the limelight.
Features
01/01/2025
Test Team of the Year

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year (2024)

Here, we form the Men’s Test Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a big impact in 2024.
Features
01/01/2025
We look at three realistic changes India should make for the Sydney Test.

3 Realistic Changes India Need To Make To Win the SCG Test and Retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India must make a few tweaks and play their best possible combination.
Features
01/01/2025
Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

REVEALED! Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the BGT series, claiming 30 wickets in just four Tests.
News
31/12/2024
Matthew De Villiers

Meet Matthew De Villiers: The AB de Villiers Clone Who Wears No.17 Jersey and Bats Like the South Africa Legend

The youngster shares uncanny resemblance with the former Proteas great.
Features
31/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy