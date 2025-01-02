News
Gautam Gambhir has responded to the dressing room leaks, which said, "Enough is enough" to Indian players after the Melbourne Test defeat.
News
January 2, 2025 - 9:29 am

Gautam Gambhir Responds to Dressing Room Leaks Around His ‘Enough Is Enough’ Rant

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Gautam Gambhir said the conversation inside the dressing room shouldn’t be leaked and remain within the walls.

Gautam Gambhir has responded to the dressing room leaks, which said, “Enough is enough” to Indian players after the Melbourne Test defeat.

Gautam Gambhir has responded to the dressing room leaks, which said, “Enough is enough” to Indian players after the Melbourne Test defeat. In his press conference, he said the conversation inside the dressing room shouldn’t be leaked and remain within the walls.

“Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room. They were just reports, not truth. I don’t think I need to answer to any reports, to be honest. There were some honest words, that’s all I can say. Honesty is extremely important if you want to go on and achieve some great things.”

According to a report by The Indian Express, bold words were used by the current Indian coach after India’s defeat. There were also reports about an interim coach being discussed to replace Rohit Sharma, who has been in abysmal form as a batter and captain.

Gambhir’s statement confirms some intense chat happened inside the dressing room, including with big players. That Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli haven’t contributed enough with the willow also had a role to play in those chats, and the questions were also around Rishabh Pant’s rash shots in both innings.

Extremely confident of winning the Sydney Test: Gautam Gambhir

Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir also sounded confident of winning the Sydney Test, stating the team has great skillsets. He said the only conversation was about winning the Test match in Sydney.

“There has been only one conversation, and it is about how to win the Test. There is no other conversation apart from this. Everybody knows how important this Test match is. There is no other conversation apart from this. Extremely, extremely confident. We have got the skillset, we have got the individuals, confidence and everything in the dressing room to win a Test match here.”

Also Read: Rohit Sharma set to be dropped for SCG Test? Gautam Gambhir drops a bomb in the press conference

The chaos around the Border Gavaskar Trophy has been aplenty, and winning the next Test is the only way to calm things. That will help the team to get some much-needed confidence and shut down the rumours around the side.

The next Test match starts in Sydney tomorrow, and India need to win the contest in order to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It will also decide how the team proceeds in Test cricket in future and whether to continue with a few big names.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Gautam Gambhir
Rohit Sharma

