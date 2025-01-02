Rohit Sharma set to be dropped for SCG Test? Gautam Gambhir drops a bomb in the press conference

On the eve of the final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in Sydney, uncertainty looms over Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s place in the playing XI. In the pre-match press conference, coach Gautam Gambhir fueled speculation by stating that a decision would be made after assessing the pitch on the morning of the game.

When asked directly about Rohit’s inclusion in the PC, Gambhir replied, “We shall look at the pitch and take a call tomorrow.”

This statement has furthered speculation about the captain’s position in the team, especially after a string of low scores and questions about his form throughout the series.

Questioned about Rohit’s absence in the press conference, Gambhir said: “Everything is fine with Rohit.”

“The head coach is there. That should be fine. That should be good enough.

“We’re going to have a look at the wicket and finalise (the starting XI) tomorrow.”

Despite his answer, the journalists pressed further to understand if Rohit would play the final Test, but Gambhir was quick to shut them down: “I just said that we’re going to have a look at the wicket and announce a playing 11 tomorrow. The answer remains the same.”

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Under Pressure for Reckless Shots

Rohit Sharma’s Struggles Continue

Rohit’s form has been a point of concern for the Indian team management. Since returning from paternity leave after the birth of his second child, Rohit has failed to deliver impactful performances. His batting record over 2024 was pretty questionable. The skipper averaged 24.76 in 14 Tests in 2024. On the Australia tour, he missed the first Test for the birth of his child, but upon return struggled for runs. In the three Tests he played, Rohit has a highest score of 10 and averages 6.2.

Rohit’s lack of contribution has put additional pressure on the team’s batting lineup that was already copping with an out-of-form Virat Kohli. His dismissal patterns in the current series have often appeared soft, raising questions about his confidence and shot selection.

Wow. Gautam Gambhir doesn’t confirm if Rohit Sharma is playing tomorrow when asked directly if the captain’s playing. While Rohit is at warm ups shadow-practicing his drive while kicking the football around with his teammates #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/qhogr69p0b — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2025

Ahead of the press conference, Gambhir was seen having an extended conversation with senior bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who captained India during their only win in Perth. Rohit later joined the discussion before heading to the field for a warm-up football session with the rest of the squad.

Further adding to the speculation was the fact that Rohit Sharma wasn’t fielding in the slips as usual in the training session for India. While Virat Kohli took Rohit’s place at first slip, KL Rahul was the second slip and Nitish Kumar Reddy the third. For the spinner, it was Shubman Gill stationed as the slip, whereas it’s usually Rohit occupying the key spot.

Shubman Gill just got a fist pump, pat on the back from Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah shook his hand after that. He is now doing fielding drills but with the lot which has been mostly on the bench this tour. Kohli, NKR, Jaiswal, KL and Pant in a separate group pic.twitter.com/p9bS3DmHUE — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) January 2, 2025

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who opened for India in the Perth Test during Rohit’s absence, put up a 201-run partnership that set the tone for India’s victory. With the series now at 2-1 in Australia’s favour, India still has a chance to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the team management’s decision about Rohit could significantly influence the balance of the side.

ALSO READ: Not Virat Kohli, India Could Push Another Player at No.4 for SCG Test

If Rohit doesn’t play, Bumrah will take the reins from him for the key Test match that could be India’s final chance at pushing for a place in the WTC 2025 final, although now that also depends on other results going their way.

Meanwhile, Australia too have confirmed changes to their XI with Mitchell Marsh dropped and Beau Webster set to make his Test debut. Skipper Pat Cummins, meanwhile, is expected to miss the first or probably even both Tests on the tour to Sri Lanka which could decide Australia’s place in the WTC 2025 final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.