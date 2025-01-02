Rishabh Pant Set to Be Axed from Playing XI as India Consider Punishing Star Wicketkeeper for SCG Test

India’s preparations for the decisive fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney have taken a dramatic turn as team management considers major changes to the playing XI, according to a report on The Indian Express. Among the potential changes, including an injury to a frontline pacer, is the place of Rishabh Pant in the side. The wicketkeeper batter is now under serious scrutiny following criticism of his batting approach in the MCG Test.

Rishabh Pant Under Pressure for Reckless Shots At MCG

Pant’s position has come under the spotlight after his dismissals in the Melbourne Test drew widespread criticism, including harsh words from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

The left-hander was caught at the boundary twice while attempting risky shots, raising questions about his shot selection in crucial moments of the game. His second-innings dismissal triggered a collapse that saw India lose seven wickets in the space of 34 runs, leading to a defeat and handing Australia a 2-1 series lead.

Captain Rohit Sharma also addressed Pant’s approach, urging him to assess risks better and adapt to match situations. While acknowledging the success Pant has had playing his natural attacking game, Rohit emphasized the need for the 27-year-old to find a balance between aggression and responsibility.

“More than any one of us telling him, it’s about him understanding and figuring out what’s the right way to go about it. In the past, he has given us lot of success doing what he does. As a captain, there’s a kind of mixed reaction to that,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

“Sometimes you want to back that thought of him playing the way he plays, sometimes when things don’t look good, it frustrates everyone. That is what it is, that’s the reality. It’s the success and failure – need to be balanced about it. As captain, it’s hard to have a conversation when it has given him a lot of success as well.”

The 23-year-old Dhruv Jurel, who impressed in warm-up matches with scores of 80 and 68 for India A, is being considered as Pant’s replacement according to the report. Jurel’s ability to provide stability in the middle order and solid wicketkeeping skills make him a strong contender, but it would still be a brave call from Gautam Gambhir and Co. if they do decide to drop Pant ahead of some of the other underperforming senior batters, including the captain.

The potential decision is reminiscent of an infamous moment in Indian cricket history involving Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. In 1984, Kapil was dropped from the Kolkata Test against England under Gavaskar’s captaincy after playing an ill-advised shot in the previous match.

India’s team management now faces a similarly challenging call with Rishabh Pant. His ability to deliver match-winning performances is undeniable, but not playing to match situations could leave the team in a tough spot.

The series decider at Sydney holds immense significance as India look to level the series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With both batting and bowling combinations under review, the team’s final XI will be crucial in determining their chances of salvaging the series.

India’s Likely Playing XI for SCG Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna/Harshit Rana/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj