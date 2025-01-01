News
Senior India Player Throws Interesting Proposition with Rohit Sharma in the Firing Line
News
January 1, 2025 - 2:05 pm

An Interim Test Captain? Senior India Player Throws Interesting Proposition with Rohit Sharma in the Firing Line

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Reports indicate growing tension within the Indian team, with a senior player allegedly positioning himself as a potential interim captain.

Senior India Player Throws Interesting Proposition with Rohit Sharma in the Firing Line

A senior Indian player has proposed an interesting idea to serve as interim Test captain, as Rohit Sharma faces heavy criticism.

Rohit Sharma’s leadership and form have come under heavy criticism during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reports indicate growing tension within the Indian team, with a senior player allegedly positioning himself as a potential interim captain.

Also Read: Will Mitchell Starc Play Sydney Test Against India? Alex Carey Provides Update

Senior Player Pushes for Interim Captain Role Amid Team Struggles

According to The Indian Express, the dressing room atmosphere turned chaotic after India’s loss in Melbourne, with head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly delivering a sharp critique of the team’s poor performances.

Rohit’s batting form has been dismal, with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3, and 9 in the series so far, continuing a lean patch that saw him score only 42 runs in four innings against Bangladesh and 91 runs in three matches against New Zealand. Adding to the turmoil, some players are rumored to be eyeing the captaincy, with one senior member, referred to as ‘Mr. Fix-It’ in the Indian Express report, questioning the readiness of younger players for leadership roles.

A video shared by Indian Analyzer on X sheds more light on the situation, discussing the alleged rift within the team, the senior player’s ambitions, and India’s struggles under pressure. With the fifth Test scheduled to start on January 3 in Sydney, the spotlight is on how the team addresses these challenges and regroups.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir wanted this India player for BGT 2024; selectors shot down suggestion

Virat Kohli’s Interim Captaincy Aspirations

According to the journalists, Virat Kohli might be considering a return as the Test team captain. The star batter has reportedly shown interest in leading the side during the transition phase in the longest format of the game.

The journalist claims that Kohli intends to play until 2027 and is eager to take on the role of interim captain during this period.

However, it remains uncertain whether that player is indeed Kohli and even if it is, whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will agree, especially considering his previous decision to step down from the position.

