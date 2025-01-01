News
Mitchell Starc AUS vs IND Test Series 2025
News
January 1, 2025 - 1:18 pm

Will Mitchell Starc Play Sydney Test Against India? Alex Carey Provides Update

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey

Alex Carey believes Mitchell Starc will be ready to play in the Sydney Test against India despite his fitness concerns after the Boxing Day Test match.

Mitchell Starc AUS vs IND Test Series 2025

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has expressed his unwavering support for pace spearhead Mitchell Starc to play in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against India, starting Friday, January 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Carey described Starc as “one of the toughest cricketers” he has played with, believing the left-arm pacer will overcome his injury concerns to make a significant impact.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir wanted this India player for BGT 2024; selectors shot down suggestion

Starc, 34, showed visible signs of discomfort during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, battling back and side pain. Despite his struggles, Starc pushed through the game, claiming just one wicket in the match. With Australia aiming to secure their first Test series win against India in a decade, retaining Starc in the playing XI could prove vital.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CricXtasy – Daily Cricket News and Updates (@cricxtasy)

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Carey stated, “He’ll be fine. He will push through. I’ve played with Starcy for a long time now, and he is one of the toughest cricketers that I’ve played with. He’ll grimace and grab his rib without a doubt at times, but he’ll be ready for the contest.”

While Starc’s record at the SCG is less than stellar—24 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 44.17—his experience and ability to deliver under pressure make him a key figure in the Australian setup. Starc’s fitness will also be reassessed ahead of Australia’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this month.

Carey Praises Indian Stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

When asked about India’s senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have struggled for form in the series, Carey refused to underestimate their potential for a resurgence. The wicketkeeper emphasized the need to remain vigilant against players of their caliber.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CricXtasy – Daily Cricket News and Updates (@cricxtasy)

“They are champions of the game,” Carey said, as quoted by Perth Now. “I don’t think I can put it that way. You could also make that argument for a Steve Smith or a Marnus (Labuschagne) against Bumrah early. Champions of the game find ways to come out and perform, and they are champions. We have to be on our toes to not let them back into the series.”

With the series poised at 2-1 in Australia’s favour, the final Test is a crucial decider. A win in Sydney would not only mark a historic victory for Australia but also cement their dominance in the ongoing rivalry with India. Rohit Sharma and Co., on the other hand, will be looking to level the series with a win and keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC Final alive. All eyes are now on the SCG as both teams prepare for an intense showdown.

