Gautam Gambhir wanted this India player for BGT 2024; selectors shot down suggestion

A report from The Indian Express claims that there is a tense atmosphere in India’s dressing room after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy titled towards Australia following the loss at MCG in the Boxing Day Test.

India unraveled in the final session on day five at MCG, conceding seven wickets for 34 runs to lose the Test match and the report says that a frustrated Gambhir came down hard on the players.

“Bahut ho gaya (I’ve had enough),” Gambhir apparently said in the dressing room to the players according to the report.

Gambhir, who assumed the coaching role on July 9, reportedly told the team that while he had allowed them the freedom to play their way for the past six months, the approach would now change.

Emphasizing a shift in strategy, he made it clear that from now on, players would be expected to align with his predetermined game plan. And is also understood to have added that those who fail to stick to the game plan could face an exit.

Gambhir wanted Cheteshwar Pujara in the BGT 2024 squad

Another report from the Indian Express also claims that Gautam Gambhir wanted Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, but his suggestion wasn’t taken by the selectors.

Pujara hasn’t been considered in the Test team for quite a while now despite being a saviour on India’s last two BGT tours to Australia.

Pujara has 993 runs from 11 games at an average of 47.28 in Australia and has been a rock solid options at No.3 for India on previous tours, batting out balls, and helping the middle-order face an older ball.

However, Gambhir’s suggestion was shot down by the selectors. The head coach apparently talked about Pujara even after the Perth Test, claiming that he would have been a valuable player on this tour.

Just two months back, Pujara had shone in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, making his 18th first-class double hundred. But his Test numbers had declined terminally before he was dropped after the World Test Championship 2023 final against the Aussies.