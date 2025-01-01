Not Virat Kohli, India Could Push Another Player at No.4 for SCG Test

While Kohli has been the backbone of India’s batting for years, his recent struggles have been evident.

India’s batting struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 have raised significant concerns, particularly following their 184-run loss in the Melbourne Test.

With the series standing at 1-2, the upcoming New Year’s Test in Sydney is a do-or-die match for India to stay in the race for the World Test Championship Final. Meanwhile, a win for Australia would confirm their spot in the final at Lord’s against South Africa in June 2025.

One of the key areas under scrutiny is India’s batting order, particularly Virat Kohli’s role at No. 4. While Kohli has been the backbone of India’s batting for years, his recent struggles have been evident.

After a brilliant hundred in Perth, he has failed to maintain consistency, scoring just 167 runs in the series at an average of 27.63. His dismissals have largely been a result of edging deliveries outside the off-stump, exposing a recurring weakness.

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 4?

In this scenario, promoting young batter Nitish Kumar Reddy to No. 4 could be a game-changing move. Reddy has been India’s second-best performer in the series, amassing 294 runs at an impressive average of 49.00 in his debut campaign.

Despite batting lower in the order, he has shown remarkable composure and consistency, making a strong case for a promotion. His ability to handle pressure could bring much-needed stability to India’s batting lineup in a high-stakes game.

Experts, including former cricketer Basit Ali, believe a shuffle in the batting order could benefit both the team and Kohli himself.

Basit Ali suggested, “Now is the time to bring Nitish up at No. 4 and Virat Kohli at No. 5 because he is not able to score at No. 4. He’s getting out on the same shot. If you are not able to score, then drop lower down the order.”

How a Lower Order Role Can Help Kohli

Moving Kohli to No. 5 could relieve some of the pressure he faces at No. 4. With a more settled batting environment, he would have the opportunity to anchor the innings rather than deal with early swing or bounce when India loses quick wickets.

This could also help him adjust better to the conditions and regain his rhythm, allowing him to play a more significant role in rebuilding the innings.

A slight tweak in his role might also help him overcome his struggles with the outside off-stump line, giving him time to assess bowlers and the pitch before accelerating.

With Australia’s bowlers in top form, India’s batting lineup needs a fresh approach. Promoting Reddy and shifting Kohli down the order could provide a better balance between experience and form, helping the team maximize its chances in the must-win SCG Test.

This tactical adjustment might not only help India but also reignite Kohli’s batting brilliance, which could be crucial for the team’s success.

As India gears up for the final Test, the decisions made in Sydney will not only shape the series outcome but also influence their journey to the World Test Championship Final.

