Watch: Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off Stunning Boundary Catch in Big Bash League

Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars pulls off a stunning boundary catch in the Big Bash League match against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba.

The incredible moment happened on the first ball of the 17th over. Daniel Lawrence bowled a full delivery at the stumps, and Will Prestwidge hit it hard and flat straight down the ground.

The shot looked like a certain boundary, but Glenn Maxwell at long-on had other ideas.

Maxwell Pulls Off a Catch for the Ages

Maxwell ran to his right, jumped into the air, and grabbed the ball with an unbelievable one-handed catch.

While still in the air, he threw the ball back into play before landing outside the boundary, then stepped back onto the field and completed the catch.

After a quick review, the TV umpire confirmed it was a clean dismissal.

The stunning effort has already been called one of the best catches in BBL history. Glenn Maxwell’s athleticism and awareness were simply outstanding!

Bryant’s Resilience Helps Heat Bounce Back from Early Woes

The Melbourne Stars made the most of favorable bowling conditions after electing to field, with Mark Steketee striking early to dismiss Tom Banton and Colin Munro inside the powerplay.

The Brisbane Heat struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets regularly and slumping to 68/5.

However, Max Bryant rescued the Heat with a brilliant unbeaten 77 off 48 balls, lifting them to a competitive total of 149.

Steketee (2/42) was the standout bowler for the Stars, while Glenn Maxwell contributed with a spectacular catch to dismiss Will Prestwidge. The Stars now face a target of 150 to chase.

