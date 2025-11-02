Amanjot Kaur Direct Hit Sends Tazmin Brits Back In SA vs IND Women’s World Cup 2025 Final [WATCH]

South Africa conceded 298 in the first innings.

South Africa have thrown it away after a good start. Tazmin Brits had to have a long walk back to the pavilion after falling victim to a brilliant Amanjot Kaur Direct Hit in the 10th over of the second innings. The Protea women did well in the first innings to restrict India to 298, after Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got off to a blistering start.

The run-out came in the 10th over, when Renuka Singh Thakur bowled a slower delivery, and Tamin Brits played it towards mid-wicket, where Amanjot Kaur was placed. The Indian fielder picked the ball off the bounce and aimed at the stumps with Brits almost a couple of yards away from the popping crease. Eventually, the aggressive South African fell short by inches and had to walk back, handing the hosts their first wicket of the Final.

Brits scored 23 off 25 deliveries in her brief stay at the crease, and was just starting to pick up pace. She scored two boundaries and a solitary six en route to her 23, and could have been a big threat for India, had she stayed on for a few overs. The South African has registered the most ODI hundreds in a calendar year.

A quick pick-up and a 🎯



Elation all around as #AmanjotKaur’s direct-hit provides the breakthrough Team India needed! #TanzimBritts makes her way back! 💥#CWC25 Final 👉 #INDvSA, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/gGh9yFhTix pic.twitter.com/EP9eYuZ2zi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2025

ALSO READ:

Implications Of the Amanjot Kaur Direct Hit

One of the most direct implications would be that the South African opener had to walk back to the pavilion. However, there is more to the dismissal. Rather, to the implications of what could have happened if she stayed.

An important technical aspect on the dismissal would be that Brits was on the backfoot when she played the shot. So it was always going to be difficult for the opener to complete the run in time, because she had to cover the extra distance.

To add to that, Tazmin Brits dug her own grave to end her innings to the Amanjot Kaur direct hit. As soon as she decided to take the run, she did not run in a straight line towards the other end. Instead, she started drifting towards the side of the wicket, which increased her distance to be covered by a couple of metres, to say the least.

Had Brits been there for a few more overs, South Africa would have upped the ante to exert more pressure on the Women in Blue. The fiery South African opener holds a strike-rate of 80.52 in the 50-over format, and can be lethal in terms of her power hitting.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.