Axar Patel Slips After Mix-up With Abhishek Sharma, Suffers Unfortunate Runout In AUS vs IND 2nd T20I [WATCH]

India were in a spot of bother in the second T20I.

Axar Patel walking back after being run out in a 20-over game while the team is in trouble! Where have we seen this before?

The Indian all-rounder was sent in at No.6, after the visitors lost wickets in a cluster. The visitors were pushed to a score of 32/4, on the back of a fantastic spell from Josh Hazlewood. The Australian speedster bowled all his four overs in a row, and finished with figures of 3/13, with an economy of under four.

The partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana was the only positive which India could derive out of their innings. The left-handed opener started off with a bang, but soon held back his instincts after the visitors lost wickets in a cluster.

However, Axar Patel was dismissed after he was denied a third run by Abhishek Sharma, which led to the Indians being lost in further trouble.

Axar Patel and Run Outs – An Unwanted Match

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the match. Axar Patel hit a ball through the cover region, which was in the air for a brief period, and went on almost till the boundary. Tim David chased the ball and threw it back towards Josh Inglis. By the time, Abhishek and Axar had completed two runs, and the all-rounder wanted the third.

Just as he picked momentum to start off his third run, the Indian opener declined to commit to the run. As a result, Axar had to turn back, and he slipped while doing so. The result of all the events meant that despite putting in the dive, the 31-year-old was short of his crease.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper has had a tightly-knit relationship with run-outs. So to speak, Axar Patel was run out in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan, which was played at the same venue. The Indians were in a similar situation back then, after which the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya got them through.

To add to that, Axar was also run out in the Final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, where he played a crucial knock to help India towards a respectable total.

Batters are always told to keep an eye on their partner while running between the wickets, which is one of the basics of the art. However, though Abhishek and Axar did most of the things right, their communication for the third run played a part in the latter walking back.

